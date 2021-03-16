AYERSVILLE — Recognition of student and staff achievement, and a technology update, were presented to the Ayersville Local Board of Education Monday evening.
In addition, the board hired current Ayersville Elementary principal Beth Hench as the district’s new superintendent. Hench, who was given a three-year contract, will replace current superintendent Don Diglia upon his retirement from the position on July 31 (see related story, Page A1).
Ayersville senior Allison Engel was in attendance to share her experiences serving as state FFA treasurer this year. Engel, who was elected to the position last May, is the daughter of Robert and Kimberly Engel.
Ayersville FFA instructor Don Hammersmith introduced Engel, telling the board she is Ayersville’s first state officer. Said Hammersmith: “She is a very special young lady, who is very talented. We’re very proud of her.”
Engel followed with a presentation about her journey into FFA, the process she went through to become state FFA treasurer, and some of the duties she’s carried out (most being virtual because of the pandemic).
Engel shared the state FFA convention is slated April 29-30, and she plans on running for state FFA president.
“What I’m looking forward to is the state convention, which, of course, will be held virtually,” said Engel. “As I am a current officer on the officer team, we have a special opportunity, we get to reflect and see if we would like to serve at Ohio FFA state president.
“After reflecting on my experiences, I have decided that I will be running for Ohio FFA state president for 2021-22,” continued Engel. “The interviews and selections will take place in early April, we will find out the slated results on April 29, and the final results on April 30.”
The members of the board congratulated Engel, and wished her good luck in the upcoming election process.
Also concerning FFA, Diglia shared Hammersmith was selected as one of 10 Golden Owl honorees as an FFA instructor, as presented by FFA. Hammersmith was selected by a committee that received one hundred nominees for the honor. Hammersmith is now in the running for the state Golden Owl honor.
Hammersmith, Ayersville FFA chapter president Jacob Stiltner, and chapter reporter, Leah Bunke, followed with a brief update on what the chapter has been doing. Included on its list were many competitions, in which Ayersville FFA students did well at the district and state level.
Phil Liebrecht, district technology director, presented the board with an update in which he shared his department has been working on supporting both in-person and virtual learners; implemented a ticket system for computer and technology issues; and has started inspecting critical systems at the school to come up with a plan to stagger the replacement of technology, so the district isn’t spending a lot of money at once.
In his report, Junior/Senior High School principal Rob Luderman congratulated coach Ward and the Ayersville cheerleaders for earning OASSA state championships in Division 6 in non-tumble and game day categories.
In other business, the board:
• created fund 507-9022 ESSER II, approved adjustments and estimated revenues of $182,636.32 to the fund.
• approved an agreement with the NwOESC to provide agreed-upon services from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022 at an estimated cost of $325,828.85.
• OK’d the provision of services with Mark Allison for the purpose of providing students with driving instruction in furtherance of the Ayersville driver’s education program, at a cost of $200 per student.
• accepted the resignation of the following individuals: Shelby Hancock, part-time custodian, effective March 3; and Jason Luthy, junior high girls’ track coach, for 2020-21.
• voted for Emilee Rankin as a classified substitute for 2020-21; and a one-year employment contract for Nico Kinner as a custodian, at Step 2, for 2020-21.
• approved the following certified supplemental contracts for 2020-21: Jeff Strata, boys’ tennis; and Nathan Hey, assistant track coach.
• OK’d the following classified supplemental contracts for 2020-21: Deanna Zimmerman, assistant track coach; Kyle Mock, assistant baseball coach; and Durwood Hibbard (50%) and Beau Hahn (50%) as junior high girls’ track co-coaches.
• voted for the following certified supplemental contract for 2021-22: Alicia Kalik, varsity volleyball coach.
• approved the following salary schedule for district swimming workers: COVID-19 marshall, $100 per session; and timing system, $60 per session.
• OK’d the updated, certified substitute list, and updated paraprofessional/classified substitute list from the NwOESC for 2020-21.
• voted for Eric Roberts as a boys’ tennis volunteer.
• accepted the following donations: $200 from Ken and Scarlet Zachrich for the Gerken Schackow Scholarship; $500 from Innovative Ag Management to the FFA program as part of the community breakfast; and $500 from Eagles Aerie 372 Ladies Auxiliary to the athletic department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.