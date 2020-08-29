4-27-20 school progressing
Dennis Van Scoder/C-N Photo

This photo from late April 2020 shows the middle school wing of the new grades 5-12 Tinora school progressing right along. The lower floor of this wing will be used for grades 5-6 and the upper floor for grades 7-8. To the right in the photo is the old junior high building which has since been demolished.

