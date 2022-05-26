This Spring, The Crescent-News held its 32nd Annual Kids’ Design-an-Ad contest coordinated through the area schools.
Students from the seven Defiance County elementary and junior high schools, Defiance, Ayersville, Tinora, St. John Lutheran, Holy Cross Catholic, Fairview and Hicksville were given the opportunity to learn about local businesses as they researched their ads.
Awards were granted to the top 10 ad designs in fifth-, sixth- and seventh-grades. All of the entries chosen by the businesses are in this edition with the top honors named.
In April, the entries were judged by the local businesses. Then in May, the staff at The Crescent-News voted on their top picks.
The first place winner for the fifth-grade is Mya Haggert, Hicksville for Strait Gate Fencing. The top sixth-grade winner is Jocelyn Baldwin, Hicksville for Holbrook Plumbing. The seventh-grade, first place winner is Kate Homier, Defiance for Defiance Public Library.
All of the top 10 participants in each grade received a cash prize, with the first place winners receiving $100 each.
The local art teachers who were involved in guiding the young artists, included, Katelyn Eldridge, Ayersville Middle School; Michelle Homier and Elizabeth Frankart, Defiance Elementary; Kara Pieracini, Defiance Middle School; Melissa Wells, Tinora Elementary; Erin Vance, Tinora Middle School; Jennifer Boyd, St. John Lutheran School; Kristin Killion, Holy Cross Catholic School; Denise Pannell, Fairview Elementary; Sarah Friess, Fairview Middle School; Joseph Stevenson, Hicksville Middle School; and Christopher Gaghan, Hicksville Elementary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.