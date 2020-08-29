3-18-19 Artists drawing 1
Drawing courtesy of Beilharz Architects Inc.

This artists rendering of the proposed Tinora grades 5-12 building was published in The Crescent-News in early March 2019. To the left is the Middle School with grades 5-6 on the lower floor and grades 7-8 on the second floor. The entire east wing (on the right) will house the Senior High (grades 9-12). On the far right is the high school gymnasium.

Load comments