3-18-19 Artists drawing 1

This artists rendering of the proposed Tinora grades 5-12 building was published in The Crescent-News in early March 2019. To the left is the Middle School with grades 5-6 on the lower floor and grades 7-8 on the second floor. The entire east wing (on the right) will house the Senior High (grades 9-12). On the far right is the high school gymnasium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.