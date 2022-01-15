Four County board

The Four County Board of Education for 2022 are front row, from left: Deb Gerken, Cindra Keeler, Marci Bruns, Christine Oberlin, Dr. Christine Smallman; back row, from left: Brian Baker, Dennis Vetter, Ron Crawford, and Nate Rose. Absent from the photo are Larry Fruth and Nona Rupp.

 Photo courtesy of Janet Knierim

The Ohio School Boards Association is celebrating school board recognition month in January 2022 to build awareness and understanding of the vital function an elected board of education plays in our society.

Serving on the Four County Board of Education for 2022 are Deb Gerken, representing the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center board; Cindra Keeler, representing Bryan City Schools; Marci Bruns, representing Napoleon City Schools; Christine Oberlin, representing Defiance City Schools; Dr. Christine Smallman of the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center board; Brian Baker of the Northwest Ohio Educational Center board; Dennis Vetter, representing Hicksville Exempted Village Schools; Ron Crawford of the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center board; Nate Rose, representing Montpelier Exempted Village Schools; Larry Fruth, representing Wauseon Exempted Village Schools; and Nona Rupp a representative of the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center board.

The board elected Cindra Keeler as president and Nate Rose as vice president for 2022. Tim Meister is the career center’s superintendent and Connie Nicely is the treasurer. Four County serves twenty-two school districts in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties.

