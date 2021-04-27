The Defiance City Board of Education received good news about the 1918 school building, learned about rapid COVID-19 home testing, and about a pair of planned vaccination clinics for eligible students at Defiance City Schools (DCS) during its meeting Monday.
Under old business, board president Wes Moats shared the deed to the 1918 building was officially transferred from DCS to the City of Defiance on Monday, with the city paying the district the agreed upon price of $1.
The transfer satisfies the requirement the deed be transferred to the city by May 8, 2021 so that it won’t have to be demolished. An issue getting the deed cleared due to stipulations put on part of the property by the Latty family when it donated the land in 1864, held up the transfer of the deed for a time.
“The 1918 building has been closed, everything is signed, and we have been paid $1 by the city,” said Moats. “Thank you to everyone who worked hard on making this happen, past board presidents and board members, and the city, for getting this done ahead of the May 8 deadline.”
In his report, superintendent Bob Morton discussed a pair of COVID-19 related matters, starting with 275 BinaxNOW home testing kits received by the district.
“One thing that came out of the governor’s office push to get all school employees vaccinated and kids back to school are these BinaxNOW COVID take-home tests,” said Morton, who held up a test to show the members. “Essentially, it is a rapid test that students or staff can take home, based on contact tracing. In a normal scenario, a student/staff member would have to quarantine for 10 days if coming in close contact with another student or staff member who has tested positive.
“If a student/staff member has to quarantine after close contact, we offer the kit to a student’s parents/staff member and after taking the test on day five, six or seven of quarantine, and if the person exhibits no symptoms, it will shorten the quarantine to seven days so the student/staff member can return to school and extra-curricular activities,” continued Morton. “Of course parents/staff members are asked to monitor for any COVID-related symptoms going forward up to day 14.”
Morton shared the district has distributed nine kits to families as of Monday.
The second COVID-related matter shared by Morton was about an upcoming vaccination clinic at Defiance High School for students 16 and older.
“The Ohio Department of Health and the governor’s office reached out to every school district through all the ESCs and asked to set up a vaccination clinic, which we will do on Friday, for any student 16 and older that is interested in getting vaccinated,” said Morton. “For any student under 18, a parent/guardian is asked to fill out the paperwork. All paperwork needs to be submitted by Wednesday, so our partners, the health department and RiteAid, know how many doses of the vaccine to distribute.
“We sent out a survey to gauge interest, and we had about 60 or so students who expressed interest,” said Morton. “We then sent information to parents of all students in grades 10-12, because we want anyone who wants their child to receive it to get it. A second vaccine clinic will be held May 21 to complete both doses. Currently Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for youth ages 16 and up.”
Under new business, board member Cathy Davis shared she talked with a staff person at the Defiance Dream Center about the construction certification program that a handful of DHS students are taking at the center.
Said Davis: “I got more insight on what was taking place there, and I know our students will definitely benefit from this program.”
Board member Garry Rodenberger brought up moving the board meetings to two different Wednesdays, instead of the current second Wednesday, fourth Monday dates. Rodenberger explained it would allow board members to not only attend their children’s/grand children’s events on the second Monday, but other events as well.
After a brief discussion, the members talked about moving the meetings to the first and third Wednesdays of the month, when no events in the district take place. Morton shared he, and CFO/treasurer Cheryl Swisher, will take care of the paperwork and bring a resolution to the board in May.
In other business, the board:
• approved amended appropriations and estimated resources as presented.
• OK’d a META bus purchasing amendment to include a 30-passenger micro-bus and an 18+1-passenger micro special needs bus. The original agreement called for two conventional buses.
• voted for the following meal prices for 2021-22: breakfast — $1.75; adult breakfast — $2.25; ms/hs lunch — $3; DES lunch — $3 (increase of 25 cents); adult lunch — $3.85 (increase of 10 cents); milk — 70 cents (increase of 10 cents).
• approved the list of 170 seniors for graduation for 2021.
• OK’d the resignation of the following individuals: Tammy Brown, school psychologist, effective July 31; Kevin Kline, head football coach, summer football coach, scouting coordinator and strength training; and Jacob Henry, assistant band director, effective with the end of 2020-21.
• voted for the employment of the following individuals: Jenifer Kitchenmaster, school psychologist, effective 2021-22; Jackalyn Siebenaler, speech/language pathologist, effective 2021-22; and Rachelle Rowlison, high school cashier, 3.5 hours per day, effective April 26.
• approved the non-renewal of supplemental contracts, effective with the end of 2020-21.
