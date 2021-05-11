One hundred and two graduates were awarded diplomas during Defiance College’s 2021 commencement ceremony on Saturday.
During the ceremony, the college bestowed the Pilgrim Medal upon Duane C. Hocking, a professor emerita of Defiance College, and graduating senior Hayden Clingaman, Stryker.
The Pilgrim Medal is the highest honor awarded by the College and recognizes specific traits in awardees: reliance in self, pride in work, courage in conscience, strength in education, and faith in God.
Dr. Holli Seabury, a 1997 and 1998 alumna of Defiance College, delivered the commencement address. Seabury is the executive director of the Delta Dental Foundation.
Hayden Clingaman, Stryker, spoke on behalf of the graduating class.
Receiving diplomas were:
Bachelor of Arts
Jacob Rygula, Midlothian, Ill.; Cohen Nies, Logansport, Ind.; Bennett Pack, Glasgow, Ky., cum laude; Jordan Williams, Osseo, Mich., cum laude; Steven Lucas, Warren, Mich.; Miles Daniels, Ypsilanti, Mich.; Benjamin Bucklew, Archbold; Jared Schnee, Bellevue; Jarren Casto, Celina; Dominic Kuzujanakis, Centerville; Nicholas Stifel, Cincinnati, cum laude; Chevelle Gonzales, Defiance, magna cum laude; Jared Green, Defiance; Tara Lymanstall, Defiance; Delaney Monnin, Defiance, cum laude;
Cole Woods, Defiance; Micaiah Cox Fort Recovery; Nolan Kestner, Maineville,; Vincent Jackson, Mason; Spencer Ross, North Ridgeville; Alexander Roof, Perrysburg; Andrew McMaster, Sherwood; Chyanne Cameron, Stryker; cum laude; Hayden Clingaman, Stryker, magna cum laude; Rosendo Beltran II, Toledo; Christian Rennie, Conroe, Texas.
Bachelor of Science
Zachary Johnson, El Paso, Ill., cum laude; Marcelino Gonzalez Jr., East Chicago, Ind., cum laude; Kalyn Pickens, Fort Wayne; Maxwell Alvarado, Muncie, Ind.; Carson Macklin, Shelbyville, Ind.; Reginald Washington, Laurel, Md.; David Amador-Miller, Adrian, Mich.; Jenicy Villegas, Adrian, Mich.; Jonathan Powell, Commerce Township, Mich.; Michael Reese, Constantine, Mich., magna cum laude; Cody Drumm-Turner, Homer, Mich.; Joshua Cooney, Ludington, Mich.; A’Mia Brewer, Saginaw, Mich.; Mckenzie Baker, Bellville;
Alicia Breneman, Bryan; Alyssa Snyder, Bryan, magna cum laude; Isabella Swartz, Bryan; Zachary Brazen, Celina; Taylor Biggs-Specht, Cincinnati; Megan Ladd, Cloverdale; magna cum laude; Courtney Bishop, Defiance, cum laude; Connor English, Defiance, summa cum laude; Kage Hayes, Defiance; Mary-Michael Jackson, Defiance; Alex Moore, Defiance, cum laude; Morgan Porter, Defiance, summa cum laude; Natalie Schroeder, Defiance; Tessa Wall, Defiance, cum laude;
Aaliyah Blanchard, Delta, summa cum laude; Marisa Lantz, Delta; Macy Bowling, Findlay; Erin Breece, Hamler; Bailey Graber, Hicksville, magna cum laude; Kiana Carpenter, Holmesville; Madison Baker, Kettering; Rachel Lowell, Lakewood, magna cum laude; Chelsey Strawser, Lewisburg, magna cum laude; Colin Minner, London; Shannon Legge, Marysville; Lane Good, Napoleon; Dallas Yost, Norwalk; Nathaniel Schnitkey, Oak Harbor, cum laude;
Shana Manz, Paulding, summa cum laude; Natalie Ferguson-Schuerman, Pemberville; Hannah Brehm-Gutting, Pioneer; Kennedy Jeffrey, Port Clinton; Kaleb Tyree, Tiffin; Jordan Maschino, Troy; Noah Blosser, Wauseon, magna cum laude; Terry Geiger, Westerville; Lucas Thomeier, Wickliffe, magna cum laude; Nischka Dixon, Milwaukee, Wis., cum laude.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
William Selhorst, Columbus Grove; Arica Castillo, Defiance; Katrina King, Defiance; Kevin Troyer, Hicksville; Brandi Claudio, Richmond Heights; Kelsey Brenneman, Van Wert.
Master of Arts in Education
Molly Siebenaler, Bryan; Treg Lymanstall, Defiance; Tracy Dopp, Stryker.
Master of Business Administration
Aubrey Yeomans, Hoboken, Ga.; Jalin Nealy, Pontiac, Mich.; Matthew Woods, Swannanoa, N.C.; Sidney Faine, Bluffton; Keira Grandey, Bryan; Conrad Hausch, Bryan; Jarod Brossia, Curtice; William Bohlman, Dayton; Drake Moening, Defiance; Benjamin Schrock, Defiance; Alexa St. Julian, Oregon; Jackie Hartman, Parma; Jude Neary, Perrysburg; Skylar Liming, St. Marys.
Associate of Arts
Wesley Bok, Defiance.
Defiance College, chartered in 1850, is an independent, liberal arts-based institution in Northwest Ohio offering more than 40 undergraduate programs of study as well as graduate programs in education and business. Defiance College has received national recognition for its educational experience of service and engagement. The College website is www.defiance.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.