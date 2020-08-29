10-18-19 beam signing
Harriet Keith/C-N Photo

Before a football game in mid-October 2019, all Tinora alumni were invited to a special walk-through of the old high school and junior high school. They also were given the opportunity to sign a steel beam that was to be used in the construction of the new grades 5-12 building. Among those signing the beam were, from left: Mandy Craig (class of 2013), Amy Behrman Stafford and Scott Stafford (both class of 2008), and Beth Norden Behrman (class of 1982).

