10-18-19 beam signing

Before a football game in mid-October 2019, all Tinora alumni were invited to a special walk-through of the old high school and junior high school. They also were given the opportunity to sign a steel beam that was to be used in the construction of the new grades 5-12 building. Among those signing the beam were, from left: Mandy Craig (class of 2013), Amy Behrman Stafford and Scott Stafford (both class of 2008), and Beth Norden Behrman (class of 1982).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.