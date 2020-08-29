031519_cno_THS groundbreaking 4
Dennis Van Scoder/C-N Photo

On March 15, 2019, Northeastern Local Schools held a ceremonial groundbreaking for its new grades 5-12 middle school/high school inside the Tinora High School gymnasium. Among those turning a shovel of dirt were, from left: Northeastern Local Schools Superintendent Jim Roach, school board members Eric Wiemken, Mike Boff, John Higbea, Ken Keller (president) and Laurie Flory, school treasurer Sue Garmyn, representative from Gov. Mike DeWine’s office, Lu Cook, 82nd House Representative Craig Reidel and Kraig Beilharz of Beilharz Architects Inc.

Load comments