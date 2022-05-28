A Defiance woman has been on a year-long recovery from an illness, having recently left the Defiance Healthcare and Rehabilitation (DHR) facility where she used to work.
“I just want people to know don’t take things lightly because anything can happen,” said Ashley Perry, 35, of Defiance during an interview last week. “I didn’t think a boil was that big of a deal, and it killed me ... .” (Perry was revived three times during the course of these events.)
In the months leading up to May 2021 Perry said, she’d noticed a boil but thought it was an ingrown hair and didn’t go to the doctor. Left untreated, the boil — unbeknownst to Perry — had turned gangrenous and life-threatening.
She collapsed on May 20, 2021, and her mother, Jadene Vance said in an interview, she saw her daughter was turning colors, with red spots all over her arms while her lips were turning blue. Vance called EMS and Perry was rushed to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
Vance said it was here that Perry “took three guppy breaths and quit breathing.” Doctors revived Perry who was put on a ventilator and taken by air ambulance to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.
Vance continued, that the doctor treating Perry said, “I don’t think you know how serious this is,” noting that her daughter would likely not live through the night. Vance said it was then that she prayed, telling God she would take her daughter any way she could have her as long as she was still with her.
Perry survived the night and stayed on a ventilator for five days, which left scars on her face.
Perry went for a week each to the ICU, the heart ward and the step-down ward, she was alive but her medical troubles were not over yet.
Her organs had gone into full shutdown and Perry had to receive dialysis treatment which left scarring on her neck and she said, she would not wish it on anyone. It was eight month before her organs recovered.
The boil that had turned gangrenous had left an abscess that needed three surgeries to fix before more medical issues struck. Perry started falling and could not keep food down. Her hair started falling out, she lost her muscle tone, and dropped 153 pounds in a matter of months.
Aside from being medically concerning Perry said it scared her and she thought all the gains she’d made medically would be undone. Her case was transferred to Fort Wayne Lutheran Hospital were a GI doctor was able to diagnose her with esophageal issues from being on the ventilator for five days.
Perry’s esophagus had shrunk in size and scarring had formed webs, making it almost impossible for food to reach her stomach. Perry had literally been starving. The only option was to cut the webs surgically, which was done the first two times unsuccessfully. She underwent the surgery a third time with the webs not growing back again.
She said that every six to eight weeks she has to have her esophagus stretched, which allows her to eat and swallow some kinds of foods but only in quantities the size of her palm.
“Now I’m able to eat better then I was before but I still have issues with my esophagus its probably going to be a rest of my life kind of thing ...,” said Perry.
Because of her loss of muscle tone as well as the major trauma her body went through Perry needed to learn how to walk again.
She found herself at the DHR facility, where she had previously worked as an activities assistant. Vance said she told her daughter, “no 34-year-old should ever be in a place like this (a nursing home). It’s just not right, it’s not common, it’s not supposed to happen that way.”
Perry said, she struggled step by step and made gains on her strength, going from just learning to stand while using the assistance of a standing frame, to walking using parallel bars and eventually a walker, pushing herself to go farther each time.
Perry’s friend and former boss, Danita Bryant, the director of admissions at DHR said in an interview that when staff knew Perry was at therapy they’d go and encourage her to keep going.
Vance said, that during this time Perry’s grandmother, Louanne Grant, fell and broke her hip, so both Perry and her grandmother were at the DHR facility at the sometimes going through therapy together.
“I’m thankful I was here (DHR) because I had therapy,” said Perry. “I had people I know (here) on my side, they kept pushing me because there were times — I’m not gonna lie — I wanted to give up. Because I was frustrated, I didn’t think I was going to walk. I couldn’t eat. I wanted to give up a few times. ... having a mom who was there all the time and never left my side, and pushed me ... it made me wanna get up and be normal again.”
On April 31, Perry was able to walk out of the DHR facility with a walker and go home for the first time in a year.
She continues to do therapy at home and has recently started trying to walk with a cane, however, she’s not quite there yet.
Perry was working at the time of her illness and had insurance, however, even with insurance Perry owes around $500,000 in medical bills with no clear way on how she will pay them yet.
The insurance that Perry had she can no longer afford since she’s been unable to work the last year, and she is now on Medicaid which will no longer pay for her to go to Lutheran Hospital because it’s out of state. Perry will now have to travel the further distance to Cleveland to have her esophagus stretched.
But her message to those after going through this experience is to never give up.
“Its not easy, it’s not, and I just want people to know, go, go to the doctor for anything, whether you think its a big deal or not,” she said. “Go, because it can kill you, it can turn into something really bad.”
