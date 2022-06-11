In the wake of mass shootings across the nation, The Crescent-News spoke with local law enforcement officers about their agencies’ response should an event like this occur in local communities.
All of the law enforcement agencies spoken with said they have taken part in active shooter trainings.
Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel was asked if his officers had trained for a mass shooting at local schools, or other locations such as Northtowne Mall or a big-box store like Walmart or Meijer.
“We’re constantly doing training ...,” said Engel. “For security purposes, I’m not going to tell you what our response is gonna be, but yes we have plans within every school in the county... . Every law enforcement officer is trained on it, (and) we’re refreshed on it annually ... .”
“We train for it, I can tell you that,” said Henry County Sheriff Mike Bodenbender. “We just had one two weeks ago... I have SROs (school resource officers) in all the schools.”
When asked what the training entails and how his officers would respond to a situation Bodenbender said with emphasis, “we would go into the schools, obviously the SRO’s are in the schools already. All my guys are instructed to go in that school, we will not wait. Our training tells us to go into the school and take out the threat.”
Similar sentiments to Engel’s were also shared by Defiance Police Chief and Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers.
“We’ve trained for close to 10 years for active shooter response,” said Shafer.
“We trained quite a bit,” commented Landers. “Back in 2013 after Sandy Hook (Conn. shooting), shortly after I took office, just identified that we had never had any formal training on how we would respond to such a situation. “I got some staff that is trained in the ALICE theory of dealing with school active shooter situations. We’ve actually taken that training to several factories and trained with some of our industries here in the county on how we think it’s best to respond to those kinds of situations.”
The Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate (ALICE) training referred to by Landers is just one of a few methods in which school children and staff are taught how to run, hide or fight in case of a shooter.
When asked if responding to a box store would be different then a school Shafer assured that the situations are not really that different.
“The response is similar,” he said. “We train for all environments we would encounter.”
This reporter asked what local law enforcement would like to say to reassure communities that may be feeling uncertain, frightened or angry in the wake of shootings in Buffalo, N.Y. and Uvalde, Texas, among others.
“I guess the best way I can reassure the public is, all of my officers have been trained to respond to any kind of active violence, promptly and appropriately we’ve trained for this for approximately 10 years, and we train all of our officers, not just our school resource officers,” said Shafer. “It’s something we take very seriously. It’s a very real threat and we just pray it never happens here.”
“I think what we practice on is the best plan today that’s out there that’s practical for Paulding county,” said Landers.
“... I guess what I would say to the community is we’re as well trained today as we’ve ever been.”
“Local law enforcement works hand-in-hand together on most every serious situation in Defiance County, and even with the surrounding counties, we all have mutual-aid agreements that we will respond and assist whereever needed,” said Engel.
Bodenbender’s message to the community is, “the safety of the kids and the teachers in the schools is my number one priority, period. And we will do whatever we can to make sure their safe ... . If Defiance called for help we’d be there in a heartbeat. If we heard it on the radio we’d be right there — Fulton County, Williams County, it doesn’t matter ... . We’re going to be there for them, and I know that it would be the same way if we needed help, they’d be here.”
