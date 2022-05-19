A local Defiance cycling group participated in the 20th annual 'Ride of Silence' Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The Defiance Cycling Group (DCG) met at Triangle Park to participate in the global event which, according to rideofsilence.org, is held annual on the third Wednesday in May. At 6:40 p.m., Rev. James Brehler performed the blessing of the bikes before the ride commenced.
The global event, according to Brehler, "Is to remember and honor those who have died while riding bicycles. Each ride will be done in silence at 7 p.m. at a slow speed (10-11 mph) in traffic areas for about 10 miles. The Defiance Ride of Silence was initiated by a local rider, Larry Wagner, who was a member of the Defiance Cycling Group (DCG). One of the members of DCG actually died on a ride in 2014, Sandy Barnette. We ride to remember Sandy and Larry, who died in 2018 after a brief battle with ALS ..."
"The Ride of Silence will traverse and unite the globe ... Cyclists will take to the roads in a silent procession to honor cyclists who have been killed or injured while cycling on public roadways. Although cyclists have a legal right to share the road with motorists, the motoring public often isn't aware of these rights, and sometimes not aware of the cyclists themselves." According to rideofsilence.org.
"In 2003, Chris Phelan organized the first Ride of Silence in Dallas after endurance cyclist Larry Schwartz was hit by the mirror of a passing bus and was killed ..."
"The ride, which is held during National Bike Month, aims to raise the awareness of motorists, police and city officials that cyclists have a legal right to the public roadways. The ride is also a chance to show respect for and honor the lives of those who have been killed or injured," according to rideofsilence.org.
