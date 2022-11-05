Jamie Shaffer Leever Glass

Jamie Shaffer of Leever Glass is shown in this photo speaking at the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce’s First Friday event held one day ago at VFW Post 3360.

 Beth Krouse/C-N Photo

The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce held its First Friday luncheon Friday at VFW Post 3360 with Jamie Shaffer of Leever Glass as the guest speaker.


Tags

Load comments