The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce held its First Friday luncheon Friday at VFW Post 3360 with Jamie Shaffer of Leever Glass as the guest speaker.
Shaffer, the company’s soon-to-be-owner, spoke briefly about the history of the company’s 75 years in business.
The company was stated by Bob and Madge Leever in 1947 as a company that mostly handled glass for automotive vehicles. Later, the company expanded into paint, class, doors, windows and general hardware opening a store front from the 1940s/1950s on Fourth Street in Defiance.
Bill Leever, son of Bob and Madge Leever, bought the company from his parents in 1964, and the storefront moved several times. For a short time the business resided in a building in the 100 block of downtown Defiance that was recently torn down to make room for riverfront enhancements.
By the 1980s, with Bill managing the company, Leever moved just into the glass and automotive. Bill sold the company to his son, Joe, and co-owner Toby Nagel in 2002. After Joe retired he left Nagel as the sole owner. Nagel is now retiring and Shaffer will take over from him.
Shaffer gave a quick overview of some of the services that Leever Glass offers as well as some of the projects that Leever Glass has completed. This includes the upper level remodel of the Defiance County Courthouse and the new Tinora Performing Arts Center.
He also noted that his company replaced the windows in the building on the corner of Second and Clinton streets — currently under remodel by Bryan Keller and his partners — several years ago.
The new Defiance high and middle schools also saw Leever Glass work, including thermal fiberglass panels that that can be seen on the front of the main building where the U-shape appears above the front doors.
Leever Glass does a lot with industrial doors, custom mirrors and glass, he said, also showing many examples of custom glass work mostly in bathroom shower installations, one of which featured a unique roof line that required an oddly slanted angle that the glass had to be cut at to fit.
In 2020-21, Shaffer noted that Leever Glass had a lot of orders for Reception Windows. These included the sliding windows often seen at doctors’ offices, sought for installation at many new locations, as well as sneeze guards and glass barriers because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leever Glass can also replace the glass for an existing casement and special order anything that requires flat glass, said Shaffer, which could save money for projects where the window casing is still good, he noted.
(Note: The Chamber will not hold a First Friday lunch event in December. The next will be convened on Jan. 10 at VFW Post 3360.)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.