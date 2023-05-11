Worthington Cemetery in Defiance County got a second visit by human remain detection (HRD) dogs when the firm KYK9 surveyed the site of the former African American cemetery in Highland Township last month for a second time.
The Defiance Public Library Systems (DPLS) hosted Jennifer Hall, the founder and director of KYK9, a Kentucky-based company. Hall is also the handler for both Pocket and Wick, two Parson Russell Terriers, both trained in HRD.
“We’re not going to do that same area we did before,” said Hall about the section her HRD dogs were to survey.
Instead a new section of the raised ground was selected based off of findings from the ground penetrating radar (GPR) that was performed by Eric Hubbard and Chris Lamack of the University of Pennsylvania last November. (See related story, “Worthington Cemetery project gets major attention from UPenn,” in the Nov 26 edition of The Crescent-News). Several smaller sections further afield from the raised ground as control areas also were examined.
Hubbard was on hand that morning to watch how HRD dogs are used in conjunction with GPR, which is an emerging technique in the field of archeology.
DPLS’, Sarah Marshall, who rediscovered Worthington Cemetery, noted that the raised area of ground to be searched features sandy soil instead of clay. She speculated that it might have been easier to dig there for burials, and it’s believed that most of the graves might be there.
“We’re trying to see how large of an area the cemetery encompasses,” said Marshall. “The WPA report (from 1936 stated) at that point they found 12 graves, but they thought there were maybe 50.” She added that was why searches focused on more of the raised area.
DPLS used a grant along with private donations to pay for the HRD dogs and asked for volunteers from the community to help probe the ground. Future funding of any additional work on Worthington Cemetery is being taken over by Citizens In Action.
More than 30 volunteers showed up to help aerate the wet soil of the field. Participants used field tile-finding probes — a long metal pole about a half inch around with a T handle at the top — and walked in a grid-search-pattern.
“They’re probing the ground to aerate it, basically to get the scents to come to the surface ...,” said Renee Hopper of the DPLS. “With it being so wet, they’re trying to go as deep as they can.”
Taylor Bryan, an anthropologist, with a concentration in forensic science and bioarchaeology, who works with KYK9 said normally it’s just one or two people who show up to help at sights like this.
“These guys have found 1,000 year-old remains, which is some of the oldest ever found in the United States,” said Hall. “So they’re really good at this. Still (these burials are) really old ... . It might not look like they’re working hard, but they’re working really hard. This is exhausting for them ... .
“I am so impressed with the Defiance community,” added Hall. “The thing that’s most impressive to me is the commitment. ... What an ineradicable community, and just so dedicated and welcoming. I’m just so impressed.”
Pocket and Wick, both HRD dogs, were run one at a time on long leads over the new area believed to be more of the cemetery on the rise of the land. Places the dogs indicated were marked with either pink or blue flags to show which dog indicated what spot. The dogs were then run again one at a time over the control areas in the same manner.
The DPLS’ main goal of the project is for an historical marker to be placed with the history of Archibald Worthington at the sight of the former African American cemetery.
DPLS has already sent in the application for a marker which the state will review. The process can take several months. If the project is chosen for one of the limited state markers awarded each year, another six to eight months will pass until the marker is made, said Hopper. She added that the DPLS hopes to have a dedication for the maker on Juneteenth in 2024.
Hopper added that since the cemetery was featured in The Crescent-News last November they have had four or five people stop into the library to share what they knew about Worthington Cemetery. Anyone with information about Worthington Cemetery is encouraged to contact the library at 419.782.1456, stop in, or email smarshall@defiancelibrary.org.
Archibald Worthington was born into slavery in Virginia, and after gaining his freedom moved to the Defiance County area. He owned and operated a successful farm and became a wealthy man locally.
A veteran of the American Civil War, Worthington fought on the side of the Union at the age of 44 and may have been involved in the Battle of Petersburg in Virginia.
Worthington established a cemetery for African American community members on his private land.
