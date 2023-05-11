KYK9 visits Worthington Cemetery

Jennifer Hall, founder of KYK9, is shown with one of her human remains detection dogs April 8 at the Worthington Cemetery site in Defiance County’s Highland Township.

 Beth Krouse/C-N Photo

Worthington Cemetery in Defiance County got a second visit by human remain detection (HRD) dogs when the firm KYK9 surveyed the site of the former African American cemetery in Highland Township last month for a second time.


