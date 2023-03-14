U.S. 9th District Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur visited the Defiance Senior Center Monday to meet constituents, address concerns about Social Security and answer questions before a later veterans engagement elsewhere in Defiance.
Kaptur spoke to the crowd of about 70, largely senior citizens, and assured them that Social Security and Medicare are not in danger.
“Social Security is not a welfare program, it’s an earned benefit,” said Kaptur adding that Social Security belongs to the American people. Don’t believe all the garbage you get that worry you about Social Security and Medicare .... Don’t be scared, just vote, inform yourselves ... make your voice heard politically, but don’t worry about Social Security and Medicare ... .”
Kaptur briefly noted recent legislation passed in the U.S. Congress to lower the cost of medications for senior citizens and also touched on the “largest Social Security increase in the last 50 years,” which she said amounted to an 8.7% hike in benefits while also pointing out that prices have increased on goods.
On the subject of diabetes, she highlighted her party’s lowering the cost of insulin for seniors to $35 a month.
Kaptur, a Democrat who represents some local constituents (including those in Defiance County) following redistricting, expanded further on life-saving drugs, saying “that’s one of the worst aspects of living today, that pharmaceutical companies have a lot of power, just a whole lot of power. I tried in our area — but I did not succeed — (to) make our own insulin.”
She pointed out that, “insulin’s been around for 100 years, and we as a country know how to do that (make insulin). But the pharmaceutical companies have a lock on the patents and on the devices in which you place the insulin in your body.”
Kaptur added that “it’s very, very hard to break (the pharmaceutical companies’) hold ... (one) million Ohioans out of 11 million people in our state have diabetes.”
The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program was also a topic briefly discussed by Kaptur.
“Over 19,000 (senior) people are qualified for a $50 coupon to spend at a farmers market on the locally grown goods ... if for no other reason then to help your local farmers because it doesn’t go off to some foreign country somewhere,” she said. “It’s spent on our local agriculture ... .”
Kaptur moved onto talk about the health of water ways.
I have two worries for our region. Number one, our freshwater source — Lake Erie ...” she said before continuing on to talk about measures that Congress is looking at to keep waterways clean noting her desire to hear from farmers about their thoughts on how to fix water issues.
Kaptur spoke about her second big worry — corruption in the Ohio Statehouse and First Energy that she claimed has caused, and almost caused, massive dangerous energy events due to neglect and mismanagement.
“Probably some of you have seen what’s happening to some of our lawmakers in Columbus, that they’re going to jail ...,” said Kaptur.
First Energy “provides the electricity and power for most of norther Ohio and they have been a terrible irresponsible operator ...,” she stated. “Most of us are old enough to remember something called Three Mile Island (the 1979 accidental partial meltdown of nuclear reactors on the Susquehanna River in Londonderry Township in Pennsylvania.) where in Pennsylvania the nuclear facility just melted down inside and emitted radioactivity into the atmosphere ...,” said Kaptur. “First Energy, they had the two worst nuclear accidents out there since Three Mile Island, only the plumbers, pipefitters and boilermakers saved out lives ... .”
She added: “(First Energy has) been very irresponsible and now they’ve become criminal, why? They had a terrible business plan, they ignored their nuclear plant ... they kept losing money until they had $1.3 billion they couldn’t pay. Their solution? Bribe the legislature in Ohio ... .I just want to carry a broom around and sweep it out down there, sweep it out. Anyone who was involved with this put your life at risk, put my life as risk, put our region at risk.”
She noted that federal trials are ongoing for some of the Ohio Statehouse lawmakers who were involved in the bribery case with many now going to jail and that First Energy is paying a $230 million dollar fine, “the largest in Ohio’s history for a public crime against the people of Ohio.”
Kaptur claimed that multiple meltdowns were barely avoided in the recent past.
One of the near mishaps Kaptur spoke about happened in 2002 where she stated she had to call in an admiral from the Nuclear Navy to deal with the issue in an Ohio rector. Another energy mishap she laid at First Energy’s feet was the 2003 blackout (which affected the Midwest, the Northeast of the United States and Ontario, Canada) which Kaptur alleged “cost the economy $10 billion.”
With further fallout occurring due to First Energy’s criminal case and mismanagement of its assets, Kaptur said the issue is serious and Ohio citizens should be watching what is happening.
Kaptur also took questions from the seniors who expressed concerns on a variety of topics, including why cross party-line politics has turned so nasty.
She answered that many of the politicians the public don’t hear about are trying to work across party lines while also acknowledging that it’s become harder in recent years to do that. Kaptur stated that she believes many of the political agitators who are on television all the time are doing this in order to get more attention and coverage, but when you actually look at what they’ve accomplished, Kaptur said, “the sheet is blank.”
She also touched on the train rail issue, saying the rail companies would not return phone calls or sit down with the legislature to fix the issue. There was a Norfolk Southern derailment in Sandusky carrying paraffin in October 2022 which Kaptur said was not cleaned up until after the attention given to East Palestine’s derailment.
Briefly she addressed part of the issue with rail companies, stating that they have even refused money from the government to improve rail congestion because they couldn’t come to an agreement internally on which rail company could go first across the proposed new track.
When asked by The Crescent-News which why she voted on the bill that overrode the rail union late last year Kaptur stated, “I vote for the workers,” and said she voted no on overriding the rail union.
