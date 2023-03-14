Rep. Kaptur speaks at senior center

 Photo courtesy of Sarah Krouse

U.S. 9th District Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur visited the Defiance Senior Center Monday to meet constituents, address concerns about Social Security and answer questions before a later veterans engagement elsewhere in Defiance.


