A variety of Democratic Party candidates for state and federal office attended a seven-county fundraiser dinner Saturday at Defiance’s UAW Hall, with speeches focused on the theme of integrity and infrastructure.
On infrastructure Craig Swartz, running for the U.S. 5th Congressional District, said “you know when they passed NAFTA they forgot about the unions, they outsourced all of those jobs, and now you wonder why we have a supply-chain issue. So the other thing I’m going to do for you is bring the supply chain back home... . We should have never let this go this far ...,” said Schwartz who is running against Republican incumbent Bob Latta.
“Part of bringing the supply chain back home ...,” Swartz explained, “is the idea of a National Infrastructure Bank, and this National Infrastructure Bank is the equivalent of what we had during the war (World War II). This is how we financed all those rebuildings that took place during the New Deal. It’s a public/private partnership that existed up until 1957, and we let it go.”
Swartz stated that With this National Infrastructure Bank the U.S. “could rebuild our infrastructure to the tune of almost $5 trillion without raising a penny on the budget or on your taxes because its a public/private partnership (where) you take in private money for public purposes. So that’s going to be a priority for me.”
Swartz also noted that his other priority would be his All American Tax Act which would make the first $36,000 of income federally income tax-free for all Americans.
“We’re going to be paying for that by tightening up and taking from the ultra-rich who got the biggest tax break of all in the 2017 tax cut ... no more trickle down ...,” Swartz said. “This is coming from the bottom up, from the people that needed it the most.”
“I’m running for my son,” he added. “I’m running for all of us because we have to protect these very institutions that we fought for so long and we can’t afford anymore backsliding, can’t afford any judgments from a minority that’s trying to impose its will on the majority.”
The restoration of American steel mills was one topic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur spoke about. She is seeking re-election to a two-year term in the U.S. 9th District, which has been reconfigured and now includes some local counties, including Defiance.
“I support what American makes and grows, because that makes and grows America, and I have gotten into some pretty big fights in the Congress,” said Kaptur, “Ross Perot, he wanted me to be his vice president. The reason he wanted that was because I was fighting so hard for American-made goods.”
“Because I saw what happened to so many companies ... and I went down to places like Mexico, I went to Japan, I tried to find what happened to these jobs that were ours,” explained Kaptur. “... Something bigger took over, and they moved it and Wall Street financed it and it was jerked right out from under us.”
“What I have tried to do in my career is find ways to reinvest,” she continued. “As co-chair of the Auto Caucus, we worked so hard to reinvest in the American Automotive Industry.”
“It hasn’t been easy, when we had that vote back in 2008 ... every Democrat from Ohio voted to refinance the auto industry ...,” added Kaptur. “Out of 435 members, 234 voted yes, the rest voted no ... a couple of hundred people voted no.”
She said it was Democrats who passed that bill without Ohio Republican support.
“I’m giving you a little feel for what its like to be a member of Congress and to look at the boards and see that we almost lost that vote,” Kaptur said.
She continued: “We are working on a restoration of U.S.-made steel. Could you believe America almost lost its steel industry? China now makes four times as much steel as the world needs ... (China) strategically dumps it to kill production, and (China) has done it here.
Despite this, Kaptur said that a company in Cleveland has figured out a way to be competitive in steel.
“... The committee I chair (Energy and Water) ... supports the 17 finest research labs in this country,” added Kaptur. “And you have to be an American to work there. You know why? So nobody steels the technology. It belongs to you, you pay for that with your tax dollars.”
“So we’re in a battle,” stated Kaptur. “We have to be smart, we have to be prepared and the government has to be a partner because it’s for the sake of the nation. We now see the rebirth of steel. You go to Pittsburgh, there’s no mills left, gone. If we don’t save steel in this region we will not be able to conduct war. Now I don’t like war, but I know that sometimes it happens and we have to be prepared. We have the finest military in the world ... .”
Integrity was the main theme for Judge Marilyn Zayas, a candidate for one of the justices of the Ohio Supreme Court.
“I’m running to get politics out of the supreme court,” she said. “I’m running against the governor’s son (Justice Pat DeWine). Much has been written about his failure to recuse himself in more then one case where is father had a heavy hand ... and I think this is the question. How can you have fairness without integrity? ... I’m running now for the Supreme Court (of Ohio) and the simplest way for me to explain it to you is politics has no place on the highest court of our state.”
“When there is a lack of integrity how can there be fairness, right?,” Zayas added. “That’s what this race is really about. This race is really about you because every single one of you absolutely deserves a justice that understand that integrity is part of the job every single day, every single day. (And) that decisions should be made independent of political influences and that when you are faithfully applying the law to everybody equally that is really the best way to serve our community ... .”
Zayas’ remarks were followed by Elijah Wenzel — a surrogate for Jeff Crossman who briefly spoke and outlined Crossman’s platform. His remarks like Zayas’, focused on integrity of the legal branch of Ohio.
“People split their tickets to vote for Donald Trump and to vote for Democrat Jeff Crossman because they liked him that much,” said Wenzel. “While Jeff was in the Statehouse the infamous First Energy scandal broke. ... This person (Larry Householder) who has been indicted for taking $60 million in bribes (was) still sitting in the back of the Statehouse collecting a taxpayer money paycheck, and Jeff thought that was just wrong.”
“Something he (Crossman) says on the campaign regularly,” Wenzel quoted Crossman is “’some things are not about Republicans vs. Democrats, it’s right vs. wrong, and it doesn’t matter if it’s hard, inconvenient (or) politically difficult, (some things) just have to be done.’”
Adding that Crossman built a “bipartisan coalition, Republicans and Democrats and expelled Larry Householder from the Statehouse because we just have to hold our public servants to a high standard... .”
“... day one with Jeff Crossman as attorney general — he’ll establish a public corruption commission to investigate public corruption statewide,” said Wenzel. “It doesn’t matter if you are a Republican or a Democrat, if you hold local or statewide office. If you’re stealing from the people of this state, if your disrespecting the honor and the service people have entrusted to you, you need to be held accountable.”
“The FBI has ranked our state, Ohio, as number one in public corruption in the United States,” she said. “That means we beat out New Jersey, Illinois and Nevada. Now that’s impressive, but it’s not something to be proud of. We want to change that. We want to find people who are stealing taxpayer money ... and hold them accountable.”
