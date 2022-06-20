Friends of the Independence Dam State Park held its annual fishing derby Saturday on the state park just east of Defiance.
At the derby was sponsored by Meijer and Paul’s Supply, said Jan Cromly the president of the Friends group. This is the fourth year the event was held with some 34 participants in attendance, which was up from the last year the derby was held.
The derby took place from 7 a.m.-noon, and was held on Ohio’s annual free fishing weekend said Cromly. A.J. Seimet chairman for Friends noted that no state licenses were needed for those two days for fishermen to catch both fish and turtles legally.
The derby featured four age categorizes (child, youth, adult and senior), with prizes for both the most fish caught as well as the largest. Winners of the four fishing categories could choose prizes from a variety of camping and fishing gear worth $500. Fishermen could either catch and release their fish as well as take their catches home if they wanted.
The derby is held with the aim of being a family event that encourages people to come out to the dam and spend quality time as a family, said Cromly. For children under the age of four, the Friends set up a magnetic fishing game in shelterhouse one. Children could catch a magnetic fish and win prizes such as bubble wands or kites.
Funds raised from the event are estimated by Cromly to be about $200 which will go toward installing new features in the park. This might include shelterhouse ceiling covers to keep wasps and bird nests out from the rafters, a butterfly path with native flowers, identifier cards and a communal fire pit, among others.
The event was staffed by Meijer employees who weighed and measured the fish. The store also donated the food and drinks which were offered for a free-will donation to those who came to the event or the park in general.
