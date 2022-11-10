HICKSVILLE — Village council met here Monday evening and discussed water projects.
Village Administrator Cory Wann updated council on the current well field project.
Due to a paperwork error the village had been told previously it would have to drill a second test well next to well eight. However, this is not the case, the error was corrected and the village can proceed on to drilling the production wells in mid November, according to Wann.
The village pool and separate splash-pad project was also a subject of Monday night’s meeting. A representative from Standard Aquatics was present and asked for approval from council to finish the final combined master plan for the village’s water recreation plan.
This master plan will include the combined layout of the village pool, which will be funded by the village, and the splash pad — to be funded privately through fundraising — that is going in near the same sight. The idea is that the two water recreation spots will share some facilities such as changing rooms.
Council gave approval for the master plan to bedrawn up with hopes that the splash-pad might open in 2023 and the poo in 2024. However, there was no set date on either of these.
In other business, council:
• was reminded by Mayor Ron Jones that village offices will be closed on Friday for Veterans Day.
• gave a first reading to appropriations and pay-rate resolutions.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.