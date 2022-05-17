Hicksville Village Council met Monday to discuss, among other topics, the new fireworks law that will go into effect in Ohio on June 1.
The law would allow 14 days of the year when setting off fireworks of a certain grade would be allowed. This change in law only goes into effect after June 1 and the council discussed whether or not it should consider further ordinances that would restrict when fireworks could be set off.
Municipalities have the option of opting out of the law, but Hicksville has decided not to do anything.
One concern about the new fireworks law, which was mentioned in connection with the constitutional carry gun law, was the possibility of citizens acting on a law that will be in effect, but is not yet currently in effect.
The council decided to let the law go into effect as it is and not restrict the times for setting off fireworks at the moment with the possibility to return to this topic in the future. The police will continue to follow the guidelines of the Ohio Revised Code.
In other business council:
• was informed by police chief Mark Denning that he had been nominated and appointed to the board of directors of the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Center.
• Assistant Fire Chief Bruce Hart thanked the citizens of Hicksville for passing the renewal of the fire and EMS levy and the council for making sure the levy was on the ballot.
• Councilman Ronald Beverly introduced the topic of having a trained third party individual walk through the sewer and water works plant to check that everything is functioning as it should. Beverly suggested that this would be done as a form of preventative care for the plant which would mean any possible small issues would be identified and fixed before becoming more costly issues. The council will consider the matter further and no decisions where made at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.