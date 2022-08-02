HICKSVILLE — Village council met here Monday and discussed the village pool’s future.
The pool will close early for the season Friday due to the lack of lifeguards. It was noted that there has been a good public turnout for using the pool all summer.
The pool, which was built in 1965, has been patched and repaired many times, so officials believe this year is the last year which work can be undertaken on it.
Council discussed many options for how to address the pool issue in its finance committee meeting and though no decision was made there was a suggestion that the most cost-effective way forward might be to build a new pool at the same time that the splash pad goes in.
How to fund a new pool is also still being discussed with options mentioned including a two-mill tax levy or a bank loan. However, the topic is still in its early stages and nothing was settled Monday.
In other news:
• the village will open bids again today on the new water tower. Bids previously had come in too high.
• a new recycling lot schedule has gone into effect. It will be open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with the time remaining the same as before.
• the park pavilion will be closed from Sep. 19-Oct. 6 due to remodeling of the kitchen that will take place. Some of the changes will include new open shelving, new paint, fixing the capacity of the breaker so more can be plugged in without tripping it, LED lights and new granite countertops.
• council gave a third reading to legislation concerning the sale of a lot in the village and passed an emergency legislation allowing the mayor to apply for state grant funds.
• the fire department hired a new firefighter, Darrick Crochran.
