HICKSVILLE — Hicksville Village Council met here Monday evening for a light agenda while Mayor Ron Jones discussed American Electric Power’s (AEP) announcement that the company will be raising power rates in June.
Beginning June 1, AEP will be raising power rates for customers by 28%, according to Jones. AEP bought its energy at a 28% increase in the last market auction and as a result of this customers will pay a 28% more for power over the next year. In a statement on its website titled “Why are bills increasing?” AEP stated, “this increase is largely due to the results of recent auctions for the generation supply portion of your electric bill ... . A competitive market auction is used to procure generation supply.
“Energy supply companies submit bids in the auction for the ability to supply energy to AEP Ohio customers for a specified period of time at the lowest price possible. This generation supply component is called the standard service offer (SSO) and these procurement costs are external to AEP Ohio and beyond its control. Customers may also choose to receive their generation supply from a competitive retail electric service (CRES) provider. “During the most recent auctions, held in November 2022 and March 2023, the cost of procuring generation supply increased significantly and AEP Ohio is required to pass these costs along to customers ... . The results of these two auctions are blended to create the new rate. Due to these rising costs, a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of energy each month can expect their total bill to increase about 28% from today’s typical bill of about $155 to about $198. These rates will be in effect until May 2024.
“The final prices for generation supply procurement set by the competitive auction are market-based and are reviewed and approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. It’s important to note that because we are a wires-only company we only pass through the exact cost of generation supply to customers, dollar-for-dollar.” In a letter from AEP to the village the company explained “AEP Ohio will not profit from this rate change in any way and will pass through the exact cost of generation supply to customers dollar for dollar ...,” according to documents from AEP provided to The Crescent-News by Jones.
In other business:
• council passed the first reading of a resolution authorizing a contract with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to buy road salt.
• council approved a resolution allowing Cory Wan, the village administrator, to sell obsolete, unnecessary or unfit personal property for the village.
• council was informed of a public notice of a hearing on April 20 at 5 p.m. regarding office of zoning inspectors to discuss a lot split application for 402 S. Bryan St.
• the village Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday morning.
• Jones noted that the demolition of the old pool has been pushed back to May.
