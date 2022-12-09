HICKSVILLE — Large donations have moved this town’s splash pad project closer to its fundraising goal, but more are needed to get over the finish line.
Greg Slattery, a board member of the Hicksville Community Fund, which is part of the Defiance Area Foundation and is driving the master planning and fundraising, noted that the plan is to begin construction in 2023.
“Our goal is to break ground in the spring of 2023, but this will depend on reaching our project budget goals as well as the village getting the project bid out and completed,” said Slattery, adding that, “2023 is the earliest, but no later than summer 2024 ... .”
When asked how far along fundraising has come, he said “with some initial large donations as well as an ever growing number of grassroots donations we are at approximately $600,000.” The HCF estimates that $800,000 will be needed for the project, Slattery added.
Several donations stand out.
Slattery explained that Betty Guilford “kick started the project” with a $200,000 donation while Jim Schmidt Family Dealerships and Vetter Families Arc Solutions each contributed $100,000.
But other big donations have come in as well such as $25,000 each from Hicksville Bank, the Hicksville Eagles, the Wholesale House and Nancy Slattery. He added that $10,000 donations have been received from the Hicksville Rotary Foundation, the Defiance Area Foundation, and the Taylor and Karley Brown family.
“Dozens of other donations have come in from local and area businesses and individuals,” he said while Hicksville school students and staff are helping raise funds too.
Hicksville Mayor Ron Jones said the volunteerism in Hicksville and the people who’ve given money to the project is “just outstanding. I think they’ve only been raising money for six months. Our community have stepped up to the plate, they saw the need. The new pool and the splash pad together will be outstanding. I think it will be really great.”
When asked why people have donated, especially the very large sums of money, Slattery said, “they are local family-owned companies that really believe that Hicksville is a great place to live, work, raise a family and have successful businesses. Their vision is that current and future residents will be able to enjoy the splash pad for generations to come and increase the overall enjoyment of the great park system in Hicksville.”
Future fundraising efforts will include a mailer that will be going out in the next few days to everyone living in the 43526 (Hicksville) zip code to raise awareness about the project and encourage even more grassroots donations, according to Slattery.
“It would be great to see any Hicksvillians who might have moved away to also join in on this effort,” he said. “Many very generous folks have given so far, but to get to our goal we need everyone to chip in with no donation being too small. A donor list will be published at some point and we plan to have a donor wall as part of the finished product to celebrate all the generous donors who made the Hicksville splash pad a reality.”
“The HCF’s plan is to raise enough funds to complete a splash pad and then gift it to the village from all donors. The village will then run and maintain the splash pad with free admission for all.”
The project is not the only one concerning water recreation in Hicksville.
Jones that the old pool will be demolished in the near future and a new one will be put in at the same location as the splash pad. The new pool will not go in until after the splash pad is open for use, he explained.
“I think the park is great right now and this is really going to enhance the park with a new splash pad and pool,” he said. He also noted that new walking and trails are being built.
