Big donation kicks off Hicksville splash pad

Pictured here is Betty Guilford who recently presented the Hicksville Community Fund with a check for $200,000 for the village’s splash pad project on behalf of herself and her late husband, Dennis. She is presenting the check with her great-grandchildren, from left, front row: Nadia Collins, Abby Wiley, Britton Collins, Betty Guilford, Elizabeth Pierman, Beckett Collins, Libby McClurg and Abby McClurg. Back row, from left: Carter Wiley, Matilyn Pierman, Xavier Pierman, Brooke Squires, and Taylor and Jack Warncke.

 Photo courtesy of Greg Slattery

HICKSVILLE — Large donations have moved this town’s splash pad project closer to its fundraising goal, but more are needed to get over the finish line.


