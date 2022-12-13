Library fundraiser

Friends of Johnson Memorial Library (JML) board members (from left) Lorrie Allen, Kent Miller, Shari Hedge, Toni Egly, and Dan Turnbull, along with JML Branch Associate Amber Headley, pose with a check for $15,000 that will be used to purchase a Charlie Cart mobile kitchen for the library. In November, the Friends of JML pledged to match up to $7,500 in donations for the project. Large and small donations from the community totaled $7,692, with the Friends of JML giving the remaining $7,308. The Charlie Cart will allow the library to offer food-related programming for all ages.

 Photo courtesy of Taryn Lawson

HICKSVILLE — Johnson Memorial Library is hoping to enhance its programming with the purchase of a Charlie Cart: a mobile kitchen and curriculum for food education.


Tags

Load comments