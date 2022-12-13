HICKSVILLE — Johnson Memorial Library is hoping to enhance its programming with the purchase of a Charlie Cart: a mobile kitchen and curriculum for food education.
“The great thing about a Charlie Cart is that it’s not just a full kitchen on wheels, but it also comes with a full food-education curriculum and classroom-tested recipes,” said Angela Powell, branch manager at Johnson Memorial Library, 116 W. High St., Hicksville.
A matching fundraiser is underway now, with the Friends of Johnson Memorial Library agreeing to match each dollar donated through Nov. 30, up to $7,500. A total of $15,000 is needed for the Charlie Cart.
The curriculum is geared to the K-5 crowd, but Powell has big ideas for the Charlie Cart that would include all age groups. Grades 1-6 might learn to crack an egg or wash dishes while teens could learn to make ramen, smoothies and more.
Adult classes and demonstrations, like bread making, would also be on the schedule, Powell said. As Johnson Memorial Library lacks a kitchen, food programming has not been possible in the past.
“It’s important to provide food-education programming, because re search shows that it equips children with the necessary skills to improve their health throughout their life, and helps with their emotional well being,” said Powell, whose interest in the project was piqued after she heard about it on a library podcast.
Taking part in this relatively new program would also give Johnson Memorial Library and Hicksville a chance to stand out, she added.
“Until recently, the Charlie Cart project was only on the west coast in libraries and schools,” Powell said. “Now, you can find them across the nation in some museums, food banks and farmers’ markets.” Those who would like to donate can make out a check to the Friends of Johnson Memorial Library, and list “Charlie Cart” on the memo line. For questions or more information, contact the library at 419-542-6200.“The best donation so far was from a 10-year-old girl who gave us 91 cents because she thought the idea sounded fun,” Powell said. “Johnson Memorial Library loves to provide quality educational programming to Hicksville for all ages. A Charlie Cart would help us provide in an area we previously weren’t able to.”
