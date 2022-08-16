HICKSVILLE — Community Memorial Hospital’s obstetrics department (OB) is set to close its doors on Sept. 18 due to staffing issues and cost effectiveness.
Addie Sailer, the director of Human Resources and Marketing at the hospital recently spoke to The Crescent-News about forthcoming closure.
The hospital has been serving a lower birth rate — under 100 births per year — during the last four or five years, said Sailer, and is less cost effective to keep open.
This combined with some difficulties in getting qualified OB staff led to the decision to close down OB services at the rural hospital.
The September date was chosen because there were no births planned for two weeks around that date, according to Sailer.
Currently letters and calls are being made to inform all patients of closer and what their options going forward will be, she added.
Those scheduled to give birth after Sept. 18 will be sent to Bryan or Fort Wayne to deliver with their doctor from Hicksville moving medical locations to help them at the new facility.
Some members of the OB department have chosen to take other positions within the Hicksville hospital while a few who are passionate about helping in the OB field, Sailer said, have chosen to find employment at facilities that still offer those services.
Pregnant women who would have been served by the Hicksville Hospital, Sailer said, can still receive pre-delivery care and post-delivery care.
She also noted that the ER staff will be given special training on delivery in case there is ever a need in an emergency case.
Before the Sept. 18 closure of the OB department there will be approximately 10 births at the facility, according to Sailer. Thereafter, patients will go to new facilities.
