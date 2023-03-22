HICKSVILLE — Hicksville Village Council held a short meeting Monday night where Fire Chief Scott Cramer announced his retirement and council heard updates on projects.
Cramer served in the Hicksville fire department in total for 36 years and held the position of chief for 9 1/2 years during that time. His retirement officially took place on March 13, however, he also informed council of his retirement at Monday's meeting according to Fiscal Officer Cheryl Smith.
Cramer cited the cause for his retirement as personal reasons.
Bruce Hart, the assistant fire chief, is now acting as interim fire chief until a new person is appointed to the position.
Council also heard updates on village projects.
Cory Wann, the village administrator, reported that the village is hoping to start the demolition of the old pool in the middle of April.
"This work will be performed by JDY Excavating at the cost of $49,000 and will be completed before we go out to bid on the overall project. After speaking with Sixmo on this matter we felt this will save the village a lot of money going this route rather then having the demo in the scope of work for the bid process ...," said Wann in a report to council.
He added that "Ohio Gas has also been out and disconnected the pool house and they are currently in the process of running a new gas main line through the park and over into North Main Street."
It was also noted that the volleyball courts near the new pool and splash pad site will have to be moved, but will be back up for summer. The skate park will be left where it is, according to Smith.
Wann also reported on a problem with the North Main Street power pole problem, which has been leaning multiple times even after attempts to fix it.
"The issue that was found was the fact AEP installed the old pole into a portion of the village sewer main and once the new pole was set (it) created a suck hole for the new pole," he explained. "We are hoping to remove the old pole and replace the section of 12-inch main this week. This will cause North Main Street to be down to one lane of traffic while this repair is being done."
Wann also noted that the power pole repair will be paid for by AEP and will cost the village nothing.
In other business:
• council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance authorizing Smith as fiscal officer to transfer funds from the general fund to the capital projects fund in the amount of $500,000 and from the general fund to the police and fire pension fund in the amount of $50,000.
