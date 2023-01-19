HICKSVILLE — Hicksville Village Council met to hear about upcoming street projects and held first readings on seven ordinances.
Council heard about phase II of the Maple Lane sewer separation project. hase I has been completed already.
This project will separate sanitary and storm sewers.
The village solicitor’s report to council included the first reading of seven updated ordinances governing topics such as trees, weeds and grass, litter, outdoor furniture, parking and storage of passenger vehicles, parking and storage of commercial vehicles and trailers, disabled and junk vehicles and the storage of recreational vehicles.
Each received a first reading Monday while three are possible before they are passed.
In other business:
• the village fire and EMS department reported that in 2022 it handled 624 runs.
• Samantha Weidmer was sworn in an as a new police officer and starts her job this week.
• the post office is seeking new hours which would be 9-2 p.m. Monday-Friday with no weekends. Public comment can be made on this topic, and any citizen wishing to comment can ask Mayor Ron Johns for an address to send a letter to.
• council discussed the expiration this year of the five-year moratorium on charging ball associations. No action was taken as this is currently a discussion topic.
• a citizen told council about an issue with water from the new pavement at the park. Council’s water committee will be looking into the mater.
