HICKSVILLE — Village council here met Monday evening to hear updates on various projects and handle the final reading of two ordinances, including one raising employee wages and the other authorizing appropriations.
HICKSVILLE — Village council here met Monday evening to hear updates on various projects and handle the final reading of two ordinances, including one raising employee wages and the other authorizing appropriations.
The two legislative items each passed after a third and final reading.
Village Administrator Cory Wann also updated council on the well field project, noting that one well is in and finished while the other well will be done soon.
Council was informed by Cheryl Smith, village fiscal officer, that the county audit has been finished and that council had the option of receiving a summary of the audit from the county auditor. Council decided to exercise this option for a meeting sometime in the next two weeks.
Council was also made aware of the new signage to replace old and unclear signage that prohibited parking on either side of Haver Drive. This will make it more clear where parking is allowed
In other business:
• council heard a recommendation from by Wann that Joe Balser should be employed in the water department’s open laborer position. The council approved this recommendation.
• council approved the hiring of Samantha Weidmer as a new officer for the police department and Kenton Waggler as a new hire for the fire and EMS department.
• starting Jan. 13 commodity food pickups will be at the Life Line Ministry Center located at 104 Fountain Street in Hicksville. They will no longer be at the village municipal building. Pickups will still be on the second Thursday of the month from 3-5 p.m. The council also decided that the village would partner with the Life Line Ministry Center and pay $50 for the driver who collects food for the food pantry from Toledo.
• gas lines on Pearl Street are being increased by the gas companytwo inches pipe to four inches due to the Vancrest project.
• Mayor Ron Jones noted that the Christmas Cruise-Thru at the Defiance County Fairgrounds well worth a visit.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.