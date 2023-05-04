HICKSVILLE — Hicksville Village Council met here Monday evening to hold a joint meeting with township trustees on a planned solar field, tabled a second reading on a proposed new tax levy and discussed issues concerning a library summer reading program.
The meeting opened jointly with council and Hicksville Township trustees. Trustee Josh Metz spoke very briefly with council on the proposed Geenex solar field.
The field is planned in the southwest part of Defiance County and will include Hicksville Township, south of the village, and Paulding County’s Carryall Township along Ohio 49. Geenex is looking to install a solar field that would generate 140 megaWatts of power on a 1,400-acre facility.
Metz noted during Monday’s meeting that anything over 50 megaWatts has more regulations, and added that Geenex is looking to lease land from farmers. He added that extra setbacks are being discussed to make the solar field less of an eyesore as the look of the solar field has been the main concern shared with him.
Metz also explained that the solar field is not being rezoned and will remain zoned for agricultural purposes. He added that it will be part of what is called a pilot program with approximately $9,000 per megaWatt per year divided among Paulding County, Carryall Township, Hicksville Township and Defiance County.
In another matter, council tabled an ordinance for a proposed 0.5-mill, five-year levy for fire and EMS services, pending further financial review. The levy would be in addition to the permanent fire levy already in place.
If passed by voters, the levy would provide enough funds to keep full-time EMS staff.
During the meeting, one citizen who spoke commented that for retirees who are on a fixed income there was concern that the new levy would be a big burden on them financially. The citizen noted that the cost of power and food have gone up along with everything else and that an increase in taxes would be hard for the elderly and the poorest members in the community.
Council members stated they also shared this concern which is why the levy has been tabled until further financial review.
Council also heard from Cara Potter, the executive director of the Defiance Public Library Systems, who informed them that the summer reading program in Hicksville at the Johnson Memorial Library (JML), which last year served over 1,000 children and held 35 reading events, will this year be reduced to eight events due to staff resignations.
Two members of the JML staff who ran the summer reading program for Hicksville have resigned, citing harassment from particular members of the public as the reason.
Potter stated the “bullying” led by Justin and Heather Kuhn, and Council Member Taylor Klepper, was over a request for a picture book reconsideration which is currently underway. What is not normal, Potter added, is the harassment of staff at JML, stating that there was no justification for that kind of behavior.
She added that “... public libraries do not act in place of parents, it is the parent’s responsibility to monitor what books get checked out and what their children reed.”
Klepper’s only response was to state that the summer reading program is very important and ask why the positions have not been filled.
Potter explained that due to the process of posting job listings for public positions the two openings will not be able to be filled in time to allow for the summer reading program to be held on its usual scale this year.
One staff resignation was effective Tuesday, the other on June 2.
In other business:
• approved a regular raise of 6% for Joel Jacobs, the village’s sewer superintendent.
• approved the third and final reading of a resolution allowing Cory Wann, the village administrator, to sell obsolete, unnecessary or unfit personal property for the village.
• heard from Interim Fire Chief Bruce Hart that the cost to repair a 20-year-old first line pumper fire truck may be $15,000 or more depending on what is found to be wrong with it. The village’s second pumper truck, which is more then 30 years old, also is in need or replacement due to leaking. “We’ve got as much packing in there as we can,” said Hart about trying to fix leaking out of the pumps, adding that “we should be planning for a (new) pumper soon.”
• approved Gabriel Smith as a volunteer for the Hicksville Fire Department as recommended by Mayor Ron Jones.
• learned from Council Member Mike Barth about Noah Herman from Payne, who is working on an Eagle Scout project to put flags and placards for military service members graves in Forest Home Cemetery. Anyone wishing to donate to the flag or placard can do so on Facebook, or at the Tribune office in downtown Hicksville at 147 E High St.
• discussed the need for a new village solicitor as the current one, Troy Essex, is running for Defiance Municipal Court judge to replace retiring Judge John Rohrs III.
