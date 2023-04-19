HICKSVILLE — Hicksville Village Council gave a first reading Monday night to an ordinance concerning placement of a new fire and EMS levy before voters, and also received updates on various projects and police station repairs.
The first of three readings was given to an ordinance for the proposed 0.5-mill, five-year levy for fire and EMS services. The levy would be in addition to the permanent levy already in place.
The new levy, if passed, would provide enough funds to keep full-time EMS staff.
The levy ordinance will receive three readings before being sent to the county auditor’s office where changes might be made. Additional legislation also would be needed to place the levy on the November ballot. (The filing deadline is 4 p.m. on Aug. 9.)
Cory Wann, the village administrator, updated council on various projects.
The water tower foundation is still being worked on with plans to do the steel work by the end of April, according to documents provided by the village office. It was also noted that the water tower color and design still need to be chosen and approved.
Wann updated well field project, noting that the pitless adapter had been installed and Bryan Excavating is planning to connect the waterline to the wells this week, weather permitting. He also noted in his report that “FET Construction, electricians, are hoping to be out yet this week to do work on the generator and wells.”
The village’s old pool house and pool is scheduled for demolition May 15 and is estimated to take about one week to complete. Relocation of the volleyball courts will occur after the pool demolition is over.
Too, he noted that Froggy Park got four new swings replacements this week.
Wann also gave general updates noting, that South Main Street striping has been completed and added a center line from High Street to Edgerton Street.
North Main Street sewer main repair was completed by JDY Excavating with assistance from the village, said Wann, who added that “the pole was moved about 14 inches and a new six-inch piece of pipe was installed.”
Police Chief Mark Denning gave council an update on a car that crashed into the police station at the beginning of the month. The vehicle was insured, according to Denning, but the driver was not.
The village “insurance advised getting estimates to repair the damage,” according to documents provided by the village office. Denning added that “one squad car needs extensive work.”
In other business, council:
• passed the second reading of an emergency resolution authorizing a contract to buy salt from ODOT.
• passed the first reading of an emergency resolution adopting the Defiance County 2023 Hazard Mitigation Plan.
• hired three new village employees: Rebecca Summers as a part-time janitor, Josh Hubbell as general labor at the water plant and Tim Baker part-time to mow all properties owned by the village.
• heard Denning remind that in Hicksville golf carts are considered the same as cars and have to pass inspections and have license plates. All children who need a booster or car seat in a vehicle also have to have those when riding in a golf cart, he noted.
• heard Mayor Ron Jones remind citizens that the primary is May 2. A Republican Party primary for one council seat is the only thing being decided in Hicksville.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.