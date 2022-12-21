HICKSVILLE — Hicksville village council met here Monday evening for a short meeting and discussed street updates.
Council heard from the village administrator, Cory Wann, that tree grates downtown have been removed. These grates prevent the roots of the trees from growing up and are what can be seen around most trees downtown.
No decision was made, however, council discussed the possibility that either new grates will need to be put down or the trees will need to be taken down.
It was also noted during the meeting that there may be need to review an ordinance regarding parking on Haver Drive, but nothing further was discussed.
In regard to streets, there also was discussion about putting new pavement markings on North Main in the downtown to indicate parking for delivery trucks.
It was also noted that the village is ready for the snow and ice this coming winter season.
In other business:
• Mayor Ron Jones noted that this week will be the last issue of the Hicksville News-Tribune. The paper was established in 1886 and for the last 30 years has been run by Mike Barth, a village councilman.
• council approved moving monies into the police and firefighters disabilities and retrenchment funds by emergency.
• the village offices will be closed on the Friday before Christmas and the Monday after.
• the next meeting of the village council will take place on Jan. 3.
• council entered executive session to discuss possible litigation, but took no action.
