HICKSVILLE — Village council here met Monday evening to discuss the future of the town’s community pool.
Mayor Ron Jones told The Crescent-News that the public pool was built in the 1950s and has a lot of little issues with the liner frequently needing repair and patching.
The discussion focused on whether to fix or replace the pool, with the council’s consensus that the pool should be replaced.
The conversation taken shifted to how the village would go about paying for this. At the moment it is not clear whether a levy, grant, donation or a combination of these will be used to raise the funds.
The finance committee will be looking into how best to go about this in the future, according to Jones.
The Hicksville Foundation noted that when its architect is looking at the location for the town’s planned new splash pad, the firm also will look at what may need to be done for a new pool.
In other business Monday:
• council discussed whether they should look into adding a downtown outdoor refreshment area (DORA) to the downtown. The conversation was split about 50/50 on whether this would be something council should consider, Jones noted. The issue was tabled until further research could be done into the matter.
• Jones noted that Logan Neidhardt of Hicksville had been drafted into the new Football Major League.
