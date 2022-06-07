HICKSVILLE — Village council met here Monday to discuss the ordering of a new pump for the pool and other topics.
Parks Director Val Shull reported that the pump that was last replaced some 13-15 years beforehand had stopped working and needed replacing. A new pump was ordered at the cost of $7,200 without installation.
Joel Jacobs, the new sewer superintendent, reported that everything is going well and that some of the needed repairs and updates are underway. He made mention of the ultraviolet lights have been replaced which now brings them into EPA compliance.
Normally these lights are replaced in rotation one bank at a time to offset cost, as individually the bulbs are around $365 apiece. However, all the bulbs needed replaced, raising the cost to $13,000.
Jacobs also noted that the last plant he worked at took about a year-and-a-half to bring it fully up to date. With just himself and one part-time person, he was unable to give an estimate on how long it would take to bring the Hicksville plant up to date.
In other business Monday:
• council approved legislation updating its ordinances to match those of the state in regard to fireworks and gun law updates that will go into effect in June.
• council approved the hiring of Garett Franz to the street department. He will move from the police department.
• Mayor Ron Jones noted that D-Day landings at Normandy, France occurred 78 years ago Monday. During this deployment many lives were lost, Jones noted, and although there are not many World War II veterans left, there are still many families of veterans.
• the water tower project is out for bid and is estimated to cost $1.3 million for construction without the cost of engineering or other considerations that might occur.
• it was noted that hiring notices will soon be going out for open positions, including in the police department, a new cleaning person and a new water superintendent.
• Hicksville’s “Day in the Park” event (from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.) on June 25 was noted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.