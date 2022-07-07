HICKSVILLE — Village council discussed the hiring and education of first responders, and also received disappointing news about attempts to secure a water tower construction contract during its meeting Tuesday.
Police Chief Mark Denning reported that he would like to move ahead with hiring a new lieutenant’s position within the police force since it has become vacant. This position would take more of the administration burden and free up Sgt. Craig Doctor to do more on the road, he noted.
Council agreed that the chief should go ahead and open the position up and seek someone to fill it.
Fire Chief Scott Cramer said he would like to hire Logan Friesner as a part-time employee to the EMS which will reduce hours for the other EMS members.
Council approved a recommendation for this hiring.
A first responders class is in the works to be set up in Hicksville with Felix Salinas, Rebecca Somers and Mariah Salinas interested in taking the class, according to Cramer.
Council approved a recommendation to proceed.
Also Tuesday, council was informed that bids for the village’s new water tower were opened.
However, the lowest bid of nearly $1.7 million was rejected as required because it exceeds the engineer’s estimate of $1.2 million by more than 10%.
Council and discussed how to proceed from and will have Village Solicitor Troy Essex look into the matter further.
The new tower would be built on Industrial Drive.
In other business:
• council was informed that the pool was leaking and losing nine inches of water a day, but has since then been patched.
• council was updated on water valve replacements around the village. The project is going well with a July 29 deadline to complete the work.
• council approved a variance that allowed for new structure to be built on a lot owned by Vick Lilly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.