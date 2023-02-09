HICKSVILLE — Hicksville Village Council decided to move around funds to provide for fire and EMS operations during its meeting Monday evening, discussed parking and heard Mayor Ron Jones provide his last “state of the village” address
Council passed an emergency ordinance — meaning the procedural rules are suspended and passage allows it to take effect immediately — transferring $100,000 from the general fund to the fire and EMS levy fund to pay bills.
The fire and EMS funds are empty at the moment, according to Cheryl Smith, the village’s fiscal officer, who said the department only had $20,000 at the end of 2022 and those funds are now gone after two payrolls. The fire and EMS budget has had to pay for the rest of the new truck as well as other bills.
Smith also noted that there will be no more money available until March because the village only gets tax money twice a year.
Also during the meeting, council discussed at length the wording of an ordinance for parking of vehicles only on paved surfaces. The new ordinance — which is in its second reading and will have the third reading on Feb. 20 — states that no vehicles should be parked anywhere on an unpaved surface.
The discussion largely centered around the the enforcement of the ordinance, with concerns being raised that for the law to be equally enforced people who have their family over for the holidays and allow them to park in the lawn for a few hours will be ticketed the same as those who park on their lawns daily.
A lot of concern was raised by council members about how to implement the ordinance, with discussions centering around how to alleviate issues with the occasional family get-together while still being able to enforce the ordinance on chronic violations.
Tire chalking is no longer implemented and time limits are not enforceable, said the village solicitor, Troy Essex. One member of council raised the brief suggestion of permits for family gatherings that would allowing parking on lawns while others expressed thoughts that leaving it up to police discretion was suitable.
The discussion ended with no decision made about how to resolve the issue with further conversation later.
Mayor Jones also gave his annual “state of the village” address.
He noted this will be his last year in office as he is not seeking re-election while the splash pad/new pool project is getting closer to being funded and will be completed hopefully by 2024. Jones also mentioned the upcoming Maple Lane sewer separation project while talking about the coming year.
Past projects Jones noted were the North Main Street viaduct which was raised to allow trucks that are 13 feet, eight inches high through it. Sixteen water valves were replaced and Hyper Reach was implemented which is a real-time notification system that citizens can sign up for to hear about waterline breaks and other emergencies from the village.
The pavilion kitchen was remodeled with future plans for work there to include the restrooms and moisture problem, according to Jones.
Last year Hicksville Elementary School was named a National Blue Ribbon School, ranking 13th out of 607 schools in the state, he added, while Slattery Oil was sold after 62 years in business, The News Tribune stopped publication after more then 100 years and Hix TV has 25 years on the air.
In other business:
• the council gave second readings to ordinances dealing with trees, weeds and grass; litter; outdoor furniture; parking and storage of passenger vehicles, parking and storage of commercial vehicles and trailers; disabled and junk vehicles; and the storage of recreational vehicles.
• council passed by emergency a resolution to enter into an agreement with Fenson Contracting, LLC, Fort Jennings, for the Maple Lane sewer separation project.
