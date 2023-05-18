HICKSVILLE — Hicksville Village Council met here Monday evening, approving appointment of a new fire chief and hearing updates on the pool demolition project.
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville Village Council met here Monday evening, approving appointment of a new fire chief and hearing updates on the pool demolition project.
Council approved the appointment of Bruce Hart to the fire department’s top position. Hart, formerly the assistant fire chief, had acted as the interim fire chief following the recent retirement of former Fire Chief Scott Cramer.
Hart updated council on the pumper fire truck repair that cost around $10,000. The village already had $6,744 budgeted for repairs for this truck, so it did not end up being as expensive as previously thought, said Cheryl Smith, village fiscal officer.
The old pool demolition is currently underway and the village has put up a live camera so that citizens can watch the demolition online. Built in 1955, the old pool is being demolished over the course of this week by JDY Excavating, LLC, Hicksville, which started work Monday morning.
This will make way for a new aquatic center.
In other matters, the village administrator, Cory Wann, updated council on various projects, noting that the concrete work has been completed for the new water tower and that the bowl for the tower has been assembled.
The tank color was chosen as pure white and the logo is still undecided, according to Wan.
The village will also be flushing the fire hydrants on Wednesday and Thursday next week.
In other business council:
• council passed a second reading of an ordinance for a proposed 0.5-mill, five-year levy for fire and EMS services, pending further financial review. If passed by voters, the levy would provide enough funds to keep full-time EMS staff.
• learned that a public hearing for the zoning board will be held on June 7 at 4 p.m. in the zoning inspector’s office to consider an application for a beauty shop at a residence.
• gave the first reading of a resolution authorizing the village administrator to apply for a Ohio Department of Natural Resources NatureWorks grant which was passed by emergency.
• gave the first reading of a resolution to request reimbursement by the Ohio Public Works Commission for the south water tower project which was passed by emergency.
• awarded $20,500 from the revolving loan fund for a new coffee shop on High Street. The loan comes from federal monies that were given to the village in the past to make small loans to local businesses.
• entered into executive session to consider possible litigation with no action taken.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.