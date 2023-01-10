ARCHBOLD — The Archbold main campus of Northwest State Community College (NSCC) hosted Esports Game-Con, an online gaming event were spectators can watch, with a large number of participants turning out for the event.
One of the top organizers of Game-Con was Ethan Eberly, an esports coach at NSCC. “So game-con is a continuation event,” explained Eberly. The first Esports Game-Con was more focused on just being a competition and was held in 2019, but had not been held in subsequent years due to COVID-19.
“We’re tying to focus more on the con part of the name rather then game,” said Eberly. “The first one was kind of only a tournament, (with) this one we wanted to open it up more, like a cosplay contest, vendors, and make it more of a convention rather then just a gaming tournament.”
“There’s a lot to do as an esports couch,” he added. “We have to make sure the labs okay, we have to schedule practices, work with our team members, help them if they need help with their classes, and there’s a lot that just goes into being an esports coach ... especially hosting events like this, or some of our smaller weekly events. There is always something going on.”
Putting on a convention like the one held Saturday at NSCC takes multiple months to organize and prepare said Eberly. Some aspects of putting on a convention like Game-Con is “a great team behind it. I mean everyone wearing a staff shirt, there are probably over 40 people here wearing a staff shirt right now, and we couldn’t have done it without all of them.”
He especially thanked NSCC “for allowing us to hold the event in the first place.” More then 200 people came out to the event which was a hit with many from the surrounding communities.
Some of the events at Game-Con included a Lego building station, VR headset stations, retro gaming consoles and arcade area, board and card games, a caterer and cosplay contest.
The cosplay contest had over a dozen participants showing off their handcrafted costumes based on favorite media and featured cash prizes totaling $250 with third place winning $50, second place taking $75 and first place winning $150.
Some 14 vendors were able to come out to Game-Con, including Ryan Huffman, an NSCC Alumi, who displayed his engineering skills though showing the life size model Star Wars droids he had built. Present were C3PO, the golden human looking droid along with R2D2 the blue and white robotic droid that looks like a trashcan both of which were first featured in Star Wars: A New Hope. Other mechanical droids from later Star Wars properties were also featured, including BB-8 and R1-J5 “Bucket.”
Also attending the event as a vendor was Steffon Thomas, the CEO and Co-creator of The Creative Extreme (TCE), a company out of Toledo that specializes on multimedia story telling. His table featured the series of comic books that TCE produced featuring 365 original characters.
Some of the other vendors present were the 501st Legion Bad Guy’s Doing Good, and Mathias Ruby of Waseon and co-creator of a new game named Dated.
When asked how he became involved in esports at the college and in putting on the convention, Eberly said it started in high school.
“While I was still in high school ... with one of the staff members there, we had made the esports program at my high school.” he explained. “So that’s kind how I started, and then after I graduated from high school, I ended up becoming the coach there for a few years.”
After graduating from NSCC Eberly stated he was offered the eports coaching job there and he accepted it.
The NSCC esports team competes as part of The National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) which allows them to compete with other colleges.
“Club Team has around 80 people in it from across the community,” said Eberly. “It’s one of the those where you don’t have to be going to school here to take part in ... NWO games,” said Eberly. “And then our full-time team, which is called NSCC Thunder, has about 25 ... .”
The latter program is only for enrolled students at NSCC and requires 12 credit hours to be taken and a 3.0 GPA to be kept up to qualify for the full tuition scholarship that is offered.
Eberly ended his statements by saying “look out for future Game-Con” events.
