Fulton County
Marriage licenses---
Vincent Grime, 28, auto body technician, and Gabrielle Bryant, 34, Archbold, corrections officer.
Daniel Pasternak, 30, Blissfield, Mich., arborist, and Sarah Mallow, 28, chiropractor.
Ryan Heimlich, 45, Manitou Beach, Mich., production manager, and Ava Ferguson, Archbold, 30, no occupation listed.
Jonah Cech, 24, Wauseon, press operator, and Brittany Robey, 25, Wauseon, mother.
Augustine Escobar, 34, Swanton, Campbell Soup, and Rema Sweidan, 34, Swanton, cook.
Christopher Echler, 20, Swanton, Army reserve, and Rachel King, 19, Oregon, no occupation listed.
Common pleas
On the docket---
Dana Sauveur, Archbold, vs. Wilsaint Sauveur, Defiance. Divorce.
Lindsey Burkholder, West Unity, vs. Michael Burkholder, West Unity. Divorce.
PNC Bank National Association, Miamisburg, vs. Jedediah Klauda, Delta. Foreclosure.
Shyanne Goble, Wauseon, and Ian Goble, Sherwood. Dissolution of marriage.
Toni Crampton, Delta, and Kayla Crampton, Gibsonburg. Dissolution of marriage.
Jennifer Meyer, Archbold, and Richard Meyer, Archbold. Dissolution of marriage.
Heather Vorrabear, Swanton, vs. Charles Veacock, Swanton. Divorce.
Sherri Schwanbeck, Wauseon, vs. Cynthia Colvin, Mansfield. Money judgment.
Eric Dominique, Wauseon, and Patricia Dominique, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Tanna Tremaine, Maumee, and Eric Tremaine, Fayette. Dissolution of marriage.
Robin Wyse, Archbold, and Johnny Wyse, Archbold. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers---
German Township —
The Money Guys an Ohio LLC to Jordan Searle, 800 Stryker St., Archbold.
Linda Dunlap and Joyce Foor to Zeesky, LLC, 307 S. Defiance St., Archbold.
Jake and Julie Dominque to Lisa Swisher, 107 Monumental St., Archbold.
Clinton Township —
Kimberly Bertke, trustee, to Scott and Nicole Spengler, 778 Fairway Lane, Wauseon.
Aaron Binner to Walter and Tisha Bolden, 740 Parkside Drive, Wauseon.
Kahrs Farms, LLC to Rufenacht Land Group, LLC, County Road A, Wauseon.
Dustin and Betsy Salmi to Jasen and Laura Issa, 15723 Ohio 2, Wauseon.
