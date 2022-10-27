Marriage licenses---
Glen Brassfield, 33, East Bernstadt, Ky., software engineer, and Sara Price, 31, London, Ky., quality analyst.
Stephen Misner, Jr., 29, Wauseon, production, and Bethany Abbott, 29, Wauseon, medical assistant.
Kerry Barr, 53, Swanton, staffing, and Claudia Shiell, 48, Swanton, teacher.
Daniel Hall, 25, Swanton, military, and Taylor Goney, 25, Swanton, waitress.
Wayne Jones, 43, Fort Wayne, Ind., classifier, and Elizabeth Pavlicek, 38, Fort Wayne, Ind., teacher.
Deven McCullough, 26, Delta, construction, and McKayla Knapp, 26, Delta, interior design.
Ian Armstrong, 19, Wauseon, laborer, and Sierra Noecker, 19, Wauseon, interior design.
Common pleas
On the docket---
Discover Bank, Independence, vs. Melvin Hand, Jr., Fayette. Money judgment.
Brenda Estep, Toledo, vs. John Donathon, Altha, Fla., obligor. URESA.
Monica Gottfried, Swanton, and Kraig Gottfried, Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.
Sara Murray, West Unity, and Kyle Murray, West Unity. Dissolutionof marriage.
Megan Warner, Delta, and Andrew Warner, Liberty Center. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers---
Doug Aeschliman to Nicholas and Kassidy Raabe, 16145 County Road F, Wauseon.
Devin Seslar and Mackenzie Brown to Heidi Pressley, trustee, 705 S. Harvest Lane, Wauseon.
John and Andrea Myers II, to Matthew Dusseau, 101 Allen St., Fayette.
Eric Reimund to Mark and Pamela Simon, 430 Birch St., Wauseon.
Rufina Arriaga to Patricia Rose, 822 Burr Road, Wauseon.
Therese Reynolds to Ethan Kessler, 635 E. Leggett St., Wauseon.
Derek Rupp to Beverly Arrendondo, 738 Fairway Drive, Wauseon.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.