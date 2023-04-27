Marriage licenses---
Jesse Miller, 60, Swanton, mechanic, and Jennifer Zmuda, 58, Swanton, secretary.
Levi Arps, 23, Wauseon, Fulton County highway, and Brianna Andrews, 23, Wauseon, Fulton mill.
Jason W. Wilson, 51, Swanton, factory, and Wendy Bailey, 54, Swanton, sales.
Kyle Ott, 24, Wauseon, Ohio Gas Company, and Mallorie Strauss, 21, Wauseon, Farmers & Merchants Bank.
David Ludwig, 30, Swanton, jeweler, and Sara Kookoothe, 30, Swanton, teacher.
Johnny Carroll, 40, Archbold, crane operator, and Brittany Woodruff, 37, Archbold, no occupation listed.
Common pleas
On the docket---
Alexis Dohm, Swanton, vs. Austin Lauch, Delta. Money judgment.
Midland Credit Management, San Diego, Calif., vs. Maria Saucedo, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Republic Finance LLC, Indianapolis, Ind., vs. Leota Pedraza, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Republic Finance, LLC, Indianapolis, Ind., vs. Wayne Burk, Delta. Money judgment.
Midland Credit Management, San Diego, Calif., vs. Valerie Rice, Archbold. Money judgment.
Susan Grieser, Archbold, vs. Nancy Grieser, Archbold. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, Independence, vs. Paul Meyer, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Hunter Schafer, Carleton, Mich., vs. Abbey Meinert, Delta. Parentage.
Krista Pelland, Swanton and Nick Pelland, Toledo. Dissolution of marriage.
Karissa Fruchey, Fayette and Zachary Fruchey, Fayette. Dissolution of marriage.
Rock Solid Landscape, LLC, Wauseon, vs. Kirkbride Land & Snow Management, Carroll. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers---
Clinton Township —
Jerry and Susan Smith to Tracey and Brian Cole, 327 Vine St., Wauseon.
Richard and Nicole Davis to Tyler McKenney, 738 Fairway Drive, Wauseon.
Gary Smith to Jacob Schnitkey, 703 S. Harvest Lane, Wauseon.
Heather Starkweather to Benjamin and Jamie Sly, 760 E. Linfoot St., Wauseon.
Patrick and Miriam Frank to Julie Richer, 432 Lawrence Ave., Wauseon.
Thomas Schultz, successor trustee, to Thomas E. Schultz, successor trustee, 5407 County Road 19 and County Road 18, Wauseon.
German Township —
Joy Short and Mary E. Tuckerman to Adam Butler, 215 Christine Dr., Archbold.
Sarah Plassmann to Owen and Mackenzie King, 304 Brussel St., Archbold.
NCF-NCGIFTS LLC to STS Holdings LLC, 102 Monumental St., Archbold.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.