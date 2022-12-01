Common pleas
On the docket---
U.S. Bank National Association, Coppell, Texas, vs. Carrie Zappone, Lebanon, Tenn. Foreclosure.
ProMedica Health Serving, Inc., Toledo, vs. Millie Ramirez, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Lakeview Loan Serving, Inc., Buffalo, N.Y., vs. Larry Hoover, Swanton. Foreclosure.
Thaddeus Langston, Toledo, vs. Ashleigh Root-Morgan, Toledo. Money judgment.
The Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs Christopher Rauch, Metamora. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers---
Gregory and Susan Armstrong to Nicholas and Carli Meyer, Rehn Drive, Fayette.
Nicholas and Carli Meyer and Gregory Armstrong to Nicholas and Carli Meyer, Rehn Drive, Fayette.
Rodney King to Rodney King and Linda Bennett, County Road C, Wauseon.
Cabe Cordy to Jason Heller, 5014 County Road 20, Archbold.
Barbara Phillips to Johnathan Fether, trustee, 26226 U.S. 20, Fayette.
Agnes Olson to Chandler Stevens and Miranda Minzey, 655 Pine St., Wauseon.
M.E. Miller Tire Co. to Miller Tire Holdings LLC, 17386 Ohio 2, Wauseon.
Randy and Wendy Wyse to Deborah Kurfiss, 110, 118 Jefferson St., Wauseon.
Jeffrey and Deborah Joseph to Brian and Rebecca Tejkl, 1216 Lillian Lane, Wauseon.
