The Fort Defiance Human Society (FDHS) held its “Drooling Pinaos” fundraiser Saturday evening with some 200 people coming to the sold out event.
According to Lisa Weaner, executive director of FDHS, the fundraiser had been planned before the COVID-19 pandemic, but had been delayed as a result.
“We do a couple big fundraisers every year,” said Weaner. “Golf outings are the typical ones. We haven’t done this kind of activity since 2019 ... With COVID we were not able to do it in 2020, 2021, or 2022. This was what we were going to do in 2020, we had it all set up and had to cancel ... . We decided to do it this year, so we contacted Ashton again, who was originally who we had on board and (we) decided to do it in the spring.”
The musical act “Ashton Wolf Dueling Pianos” from Indianapolis Ind., played a variety songs on request, including songs from Dolly Parton and tunes from the musical “Grease” to name a few.
“We actually put this together very quickly,” Weaner stated.
Normally this kind of event takes a long time to plan, she indicated, but the board, she and the staff of FDHS put the event together by donating their own time. They started in January.
“There’s a lot of work ... a whole lot of organizing ... at the end of the day its all worth it,” Weaner said during an interview at the event. “(The funding raised) all goes directly toward the care of the animals, and that’s what everybody is here for. It’s the animal lovers that are here.”
Weaner explained that about “... 90% of our income is from donations and fundraisers like this ... and that’s a lot of money we have to raise every year to keep things moving for the animals. So we try to do something larger like this and something fun for the community ... .”
This fundraiser alone “will bring in about 10%” of the annual budget for the humane society, Weaner explained.
The cost to put on the “Drooling Piano’s” fundraiser was around $8,000 with approximately $1,000 coming from donations from board members, the director and staff. Some board members sponsored the silent auction held at the event with their own money as well.
Some $40,000 was raised.
Weaner explained that out of the annual budget this amount covers the medical care for the animals, including the preventative care such as flea, tick and heart-worm medications, as well as the surgical operations and X-rays any of the animals might need.
Weaner noted adding that FDHS’ operating costs in the last two years has gone up by 25%.
She wished to thank “all of our sponsors, all the people that donated to our auction and all of the people who came out to support us tonight, the people who bought tickets. ... just to come out and support our cause and to help all of our animals.”
When asked how many animals are currently being housed by the FDHS, Weaner noted that the shelter is almost entirely full, with some 30 dogs and also some 30 cats as of March 10.
