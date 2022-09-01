The five-county Democratic Party headquarters officially opened Tuesday at 319 Clinton St. in downtown Defiance.
“It’s important to have an office here because Defiance is not to much aware of what goes on with the Democrats because we are mostly a Republican area,” said volunteer organizer Jill Mack. “And I just think it’s a good thing that if people have questions they can come in here and sit down and just talk” to volunteers, representatives or anyone in the office.
Mack said she volunteers because she believes in the cause.
“There needs to be a change,” she added. “I’ve never gotten involved in politics before, but I’ve just seen probably in the last 10 years the way things (have been going.) If you don’t stand up and say something then things just stay the same.”
Another volunteer, Mindy Martin-Felver said “we have one location for everybody ... it’s a central meeting place for people. I like to say I vote because when my grandmother was born women did not have the right to vote.”
She added that she hoped having the office downtown will let people know their not alone.
“If you want change you have to be a part of that change,” Martin-Felver said.
The event opened with a few words from the candidates running.
Magdalene Markward — seeking Ohio’s 82nd House District — spoke about her decisions to run for office saying.
“I’m an ordinary working-class mother who decided to run because she was sick and tired of what she was seeing going on in the state — everything happening from trying to violate our reproductive rights to trying to ban books and discussions in schools ... to the gerrymandering and voter suppression,” she said. “(I’m) just sick and tired of all of it ... I know it’s a long shot, but we have to try, we have to at least try.”
Following Markward was the U.S. 5th District congressional candidate, Craig Swartz.
“I am so proud to be fighting for women in this day,” he said. “I don’t think we should be having to do that because we’re back sliding ... but right now in this moment in time — women’s rights, defending, protecting, restoring them — I can’t be prouder to be running for congress ... and I’m so happy to see you guys are doing this downtown headquarters because its about time the Democrats start showing their faces again ... .”
Swartz also talked about some important points he wants to focus on.
“We have to bring back good-paying jobs,” he said. “I used to work in Germany years ago, where unionization is still strong; where union membership is on every corporate board — that is national law. And the U.S. government wrote that law, think about that. We put that into place. And then you don’t get this disparity in income if you have union memberships on corporate boards ... .”
The event was capped by remarks from current U.S. 9th District Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur.
“I want to thank all the paid staff and all the volunteers for helping us carry on for the people, as a Democrat, for all the people,” she said. “We leave no one behind. ... now we face the refinancing of Social Security in the 21st Century, and that is a bill, HR 2100, we hope to pass ... . For the next generation of seniors in this century, we have to be victorious as Democrats, that all people, the younger ones coming up will have Social Security.”
Kaptur made special note that with Medicare and Social Security “every American qualifies.”
The office was officially opened with the cutting of the ribbon outside the main doors by the three candidates. Also present at the event were four supporters of J.R. Majewski, Kaptur’s Republican opponent for the U.S. 9th District seat on Nov. 8
