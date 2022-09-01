Dems open downtown HQ

The Democratic Party’s five-county headquarters opened in downtown Defiance on Tuesday. Pictured at the ribbon-cutting ceremony are, from left: Craig Swartz, U.S. 5th District candidate; U.S. 9th District Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur; Defiance County Democratic Party Central Committee Chairman Charlie Bakle; and Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Magdalene Markward.

 Beth Krouse/C-N Photo

The five-county Democratic Party headquarters officially opened Tuesday at 319 Clinton St. in downtown Defiance.

