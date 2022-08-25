NAPOLEON — This town’s fire department saw the inaugural training session of its new grain engulfment and high angle rescue training facility Wednesday morning.
The training facility will serve local first responders as well as those of surrounding communities on rescue operations that might take place on top of a grain elevator — for high angle rescue.
The training also covers how to safely extract someone who has become trapped inside a grain elevator as part of the confined space rescue.
Steve Queen, training coordinator for Advanced Safety and Compliance Services (ASACA) and one of those who helped bring the new training facility to Napoleon, explained the facility during an interview Wednesday.
Queen noted sadly that without this kind of training there have been several incidents over the years of first responders becoming victims while trying to rescue someone during these kinds of rescues.
Queen first encountered high angle and confined space training at a facility in Shelby, which operated from 2009-2018. However, when the facility was sold and shut down, Queen wanted to find a way to bring the vitally important training back and center it in the local area.
This new facility will be the only one in northwest Ohio area.
Napoleon Fire Department Chief Clayton O’Brien — who also went through this training with Queen in 2011 — said when he heard what Queen wanted in regard to bringing the training facility to the local area he wanted to move forward with the idea.
COVID-19 delayed getting the facility, but local businesses donated $65,000 to get the facility up and running. This will also include a grain engulfment simulator that will be able to go to events, such as schools, fairs or other fire departments.
The faculty will give those who train there the ability to go into these situations safely and effectively, especially on farms, Queen noting, as most grain elevators already have their own rescue teams in place to respond immediately.
He also commented that if the Napoleon Fire Department is training and another department is involved too the training is free. Otherwise, there will be a small fee.
The event featured short remarks from Queen, Aaron Schnitkey the HR manager for Gerald Grain of Napoleon, O’Brien and Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel.
Maassel commented that this facility is training first responders how to run safely toward danger, and that he hopes the training will never need to be utilized.
