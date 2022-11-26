Sarah Marshall, of the Defiance Public Library, has been spearheading efforts to put Worthington Cemetery in Defiance County’s Highland Township, back on the map, and also the one who rediscovered this long forgotten piece of local history.
The cemetery is located on Bowman Road, about a quarter mile east of Ohio 15.
“I was researching the county cemeteries in the summer of 2020 ...,” explained Marshall. “I wanted to find the history of how Riverside Cemetery began for use in the annual Riverside Cemetery Walk handout that would be available for patrons to do on their own that year rather than in person like we had done before COVID ... . In the Highland Township book there is listed ‘Worthington Colored Abandoned.’ This was very unusual. I decided to look further into this cemetery.”
Marshall wrote on her Worthington Cemetery blog (http://www.defiancelibrary.org/worthington) that she found records from the Works Project Administration (WPA) from 1936 that said there were 12 headstones above ground in the 1930s when the WPA surveyed and recorded the cemetery.
Bernie Heilshorn, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, who also has volunteered her time to the project, noted that her research has led her to believe that most of the people buried in Worthington’s Cemetery were freed enslaved persons prior to the Civil War. Heilshorn added that the first interment at the cemetery was likely Anna Champ, who died in 1855.
In researching Archibald Worthington Marshall said he “was born into slavery in Virginia (and) he was married twice while still in Virginia. With the first wife he had one daughter. He and his second wife (Elizabeth) had their son Henry while still in Virginia. They were freed when their slave owner died and they made their way to Ohio with Henry and Elizabeth’s mother Anna Champ.”
She added that Worthington’s family first lived in Fayette.
“We do not know the reason, but (Worthington’s family) eventually moved to the Highland Township area in Defiance County,” Marshall said. “Archibald had an established farm with crops and livestock, and had two more children with Elizabeth, Mathilda and James … .”
Allie Bevins, a McMaster’s history student from Defiance College, stated that civil records indicate Worthington was possibly involved in building roads in the Highland area of Defiance County as well as additionally owning fruit orchards.
Steven Bare, Ph.D. assistant professor of history at Defiance College, noted that Worthington is in the civil record as suing for repayment of loans in court. He could not confirm, “but based on the name spellings of the defendants, they appeared to be Caucasian.”
He added that Worthington sold wood to an area African-American school, and these records pre-date the Civil War.
Marshall also writes on her blog that one of the first records they found on Worthington was “a Civil War draft registration. This lists him as registering at the age of 44 … . He served in the Ohio Infantry (National Guard) Company G, 163rd Regiment as a private,” on the side of the Union.
Bare stated that there is good evidence that Worthington may have been present at the Battle of Petersburg in Virginia. There is no direct documentation uncovered to date to say whether Worthington was involved in the fighting, or took part in the infamous Battle of the Crater, however, his company is listed as present.
Petersburg was a battle in which the Union, using largely African-American troops, tunneled under the Confederate lines and detonated an explosive, said Bare. This, however, turned out badly for the Union as the creator from the blast that was created trapped many of the Union troops at the bottom and allowed the Confederate troops to shoot down into the pit.
Bare also conjectured that it was possible the reason Worthington joined the army at the age of 44 — 20 years older then most men serving at the time — was in order to find his son, Henry Worthington. Henry joined the Union army after likely lying about his age as he was only 16 at the time.
According to Findagrave.com Henry Worthington belonged to “Company ‘H’ 54th (Massachusetts) Infantry.”
According WikiTree.com “Private (Henry) Worthington was taken prisoner on July 16, 1863, on the Gullah island of Sol Legare in Charleston County, S.C., during a skirmish which took place between the first and second battles at Fort Wagner, and his fate, along with other captured African-American Union soldiers, was argued among generals and politicians, including President Abraham Lincoln ... . Private (Henry) Worthington died of typhus on Jan. 8, 1865, two months before the exchange (of prisoners) was to take place.”
Bevins, noted that Archibald Worthington’s name does not appear on the roster of U.S.CT (“colored troops” as they where called at the time). That might indicate that Worthington served in a racially integrated unit.
There is no record of Worthington mustering out or applying for compensation after the war, said Marshall, and though there can be conjecture, there is no answer as to why. Marshall contacted the Ohio History Connection which sent her “’Roll of Deserters in Ohio Regiments’ that lists Archibald as being a deserter. We discussed this with Professor Jeremy Taylor of Defiance College and he suggested that because Archibald joined a white unit, instead of a (U.S.TC) unit like his son Henry, that he may have been ‘found out’ as trying to ‘pass’ as white. Ohio History Connection’s Tutti Jackson said ‘He may have deserted, been separated from his unit, went to hospital, etc., Unfortunately, no additional notation was made in the ledger.’ So, this remains an unanswered question.”
“This project’s goal is to have a historical marker placed at the cemetery location,” continued Marshall. “The cemetery is not only part of our local history, but national history as well. Archibald and his family were freed slaves that came up from Virginia to build a life away from slavery. We believe that the community that lived near him in Highland Township were also freed slaves and were the people that were buried in Worthington Cemetery.”
Bare added that to get a state historical marker there has to be evidence of historical significance.
“From what I can gather, this seems to be a rare occurrence of an African-American cemetery in this region.”
Marshall added, “we want the cemetery to be respected and remembered.”
