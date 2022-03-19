The District 1 FFA Advisors recently held spring CDE’s (Career Development Events) at the Fulton County Fairgrounds on March 10.
In the “Equine” CDE students judged a halter class and hay class, identified feeds and tack, and took a written test.
Area chapters placing were first place Eastwood, second place Evergreen, third place Liberty Center and fourth place Fayette.
Individually placing first was Meegan Gleckler, Evergreen, placing second was Paige Bartels, Liberty Center, placing third was Karter Zachrich, Pettisville and placing fifth was Lyla Nash, Evergreen.
In the “Meats” CDE, students identified cuts of meat, developed entry level employment knowledge and recognized quality meat products. Students placed classes of lamb, pork, beef carcasses, wholesale cuts and took a written test dealing with the meat industry.
Placing first was Tinora and placing second was Archbold.
Individually placing first was Trent Wiemken, Tinora, placing second was Jason Dewyse, Tinora, and placing third was Tyler Hespe, Tinora.
The “General Livestock” CDE is designed to teach students about quality production animals. They evaluated six classes of sheep, swine and beef cattle and two keep/cull selection classes.
Placing first was Eastwood, placing second was West Unity, placing third was Otsego, placing fifth was Liberty Center, and placing sixth was Fairview.
Individually placing first was Hannah Kovar, Fayette, placing second was Kinze Jaqua, Liberty Center, placing fifth was Hunter Leupp, West Unity, and placing sixth was Shealyn Martin, West Unity.
The “Agronomy” CDE is designed to assess the student’s knowledge of field and forage crops. Students identified specimens of crops, weed plants and seeds, and diseases and insects or their damage. A written test covered the use of soil test analysis, soil surveys, agronomic practices and sprayer calibration problems.
Placing first was Tinora, placing second was Pettisville, placing third was Genoa, and placing fourth was Fairview.
Individually placing first was Lauren Sattler, Tinora, placing second was Abby Wiemken, Tinora, placing third was Luke Van den Berghe, Pettisville, placing fourth was Hailey Schultz, Tinora, placing fifth was Eli Plassman, Tinora and placing sixth was Clara Damman, Pettisville.
In the “Poultry” contest students evaluated broilers and grade eggs, placed a class of hens, chicken patties, other meat cuts, and took a written test.
Placing in the area was third place, Liberty Center, fourth place Fayette, fifth place Ayersville, and sixth place Delta.
Individually placing was seventh, Gavin Podach, Liberty Center and eighth, Brennan Bronson, Delta.
In the “Wildlife” CDE, students identified game birds, plants, sport fish and mammal specimens. They also took a written test.
Placing second was Wauseon, fifth was Evergreen, and sixth was Patrick Henry.
The “Nature Interpretation” event is to stimulate interest in nature. Students identified song birds, wild flowers, amphibians, and reptiles. They took a written test including use of tools and equipment used by naturalists.
Placing fourth was Ayersville, fifth was Otsego, and sixth was Evergreen.
The state contests will take place on March 26th.
