CONTINENTAL — Mayor Matt Miller reported a successful Fall Fest Sept. 23-25.
Speaking recently with The Crescent-News, Matt Miller reported that everything went very well, with three days of festival to enjoy and a lot of food vendors turning out for the festival.
Some of the foods on hand at the festival included fries from the Continental Fire Department, Lion’s Club burgers, a loaded backed potato bar from Free Christian Church and homemade ice cream to name a few.
Miller also made special note about a bake sale that took place during the festival. The proceeds are going to help Wyatt Davis, a recent Continental High School graduate, who is battling cancer.
Overall the weather held off, Miller noted, providing nice weather for the festival-goers to enjoy the different attractions. One of these included the street art provided by the Continental High School art class which painted a fall mural on the street.
During its recent meeting, village council also discussed the approval of building permits and the biennial state audit.
Two building permits were approved by council in regard to properties.
One of them is at South Fifth and West Sugar streets, with plans for the home to be demolished a later this month. It was noted that this house has stood empty for some years.
The other property is on North Seventh Street, which is currently being sold. The house is expected to be demolished as well after it sells.
Miller also discussed the wrapping up of the biennial state audit of the municipality. The process, which checks village documentation, has reached completion more or less, said Miller.
The village will wait for the results of the audit report to be generated from the audit and then decide whether or not to take part in a audit conference depending on the results.
