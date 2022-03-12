EDON — On Feb. 18, two Edon FFA members participated in the Agricultural and Power Diagnostics contest at Redline Equipment in Portage, Ohio. This contest was formerly known as the tractor troubleshooting competition. The members rotated to five different stations while identifying and repairing the malfunctions on each piece of agricultural or industrial equipment. The goal of this career development event was for students to develop the skills required by agricultural and industrial technicians. Jarrett Trausch and Lance Reitzel competed for Edon and placed fourth at the district contest.
On March 3, Clayton Dulle, John Goebel and Skylar Osborn of the Edon FFA Chapter participated in the District Agricultural Mechanic Skills Career Development Event at Penta Career Center. The students had to exhibit knowledge about tools, labels and safety procedures, as well as demonstrate skills in welding, mechanical repair and equipment troubleshooting. The team placed sixth at the district contest.
