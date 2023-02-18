A Paulding County native — now a Columbus area archaeologist — explained his trade to a packed house during an event last week at Defiance Public Library.
Defiance College graduate Ryan Weller, a former student of Professor Randy Buchman, is the founder of Weller and Associates in Columbus. His presentation was a survey of some of the various locations where he’s dug, most frequently for construction sites that require an archeological survey before new construction can take place.
“What I do now is I basically get paid to go look for arrowheads,” said Weller. “I go out and survey for road widenings, new developments that are federally funded or state-mandated to make sure that there is not something that is archaeologically, historically or prehistorically significant in the area they’re building. It’s federally mediated as part of section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.”
Weller recalled a sewer pipeline project in 2001 in downtown Columbus that turned up human skeletal remains on a site that had been “North Graveyard” back in the late 1800s.
“The developer was supposed to move them (the burials) in 1879” because as soon as the burials were out, Weller said, the developers were going to build. “So he said they had them all done and they were ‘returned to dust.’ He had it all done within two weeks. All 700 and some odd burials. Here it is 150 years later, here’s evidence that that’s a lie.”
Weller noted that some remains were moved, some were taken and reburied by family, a few were moved by the company that was supposed to move the graves and some only had parts of the remains moved, leaving behind bones.
Another burial showed just how rushed the developer in 1879 was. Weller said they found a human skull without any other part of the remains around it laying upside down on its own, not in a grave. It is likely that when the remains were moved the skull came off and was left behind.
Weller didn’t shy away from the sadder aspect of his job: coming across the graves of children. He noted that they discovered the remains of a three- or four-year-old child next to the grave site of a woman.
“It’s upsetting in a way, because mom got moved and here’s the child, which they put there in care to be with (her),” said Weller. “Some of the stuff that makes me feel better about what I did do is when we did excavate them there is a spot in Green Lawn Cemetery for the ones that were removed (in the 1870s) ... and this one (burial) was removed. Not all of it, but the rest of it got moved and the child went in that section too were his mom was. So at least I feel like we got something connected back together.”
During his talk Weller also spoke about some of the prehistoric sites he’d excavated. One attendee asked Weller what kind of evidence would be left to find from 830 BC?
“The posts, like if you put up a pole barn, and you let it go for 1,000 years,” he explained. “The wood rots. We find were the wood rotted, and I can tell were the whole was.”
Weller displayed photos of excavations he’d done showing posts of prehistoric round houses, a kind of house build with poles in a round shape by ancient peoples. His firm was able to tell how old the houses were from cultural indicators and carbon dating.
“You see a lot of 200, 250 AD because a lot of occupations occurred at that time,” said Weller, explaining that on one site he found a lot of post holes. “Structures back then were about 20-25 feet in diameter, so I said, ‘this arch is too big’ ... so I went back to the office and I actually did that thing you never thought you’d use — I used math and geometry — to figure out the diameter of a circle base on the arch of a circle.”
What he found was that the house was actually built 50 feet wide instead of 20-25 feet, and he’d discovered one of the largest houses “this side of the Mississippi.”
Weller explained that two different cultures were residing side by side and among each other while at the same time retaining their own cultural differences, including what kinds of tools they used. He also showed photos of houses that were built with the doors facing magnetic north and an earth oven exactly 50 feet outside the door.
One of the sites near the Olentangy River in Columbus, Weller said, had been occupied four different times, with two of the houses built some 300 years apart.
Weller pointed out that the oldest house on the site was actually “much more complex” than the later structures there.
“From what we could tell (about the site) there were four different occupations,” he said, noting that there was a spring fed stream and a salt lick, and because of the way the wind would blow the animals would come to the salt lick and the occupants of the sight could hunt all day long. “This was the perfect place to be, even way back then.”
