A number of developments are occurring in downtown Defiance these days.
Among them is a possible grant program for downtown building owners which has received Defiance City Council’s verbal support.
If approved by council in the 2023 budget, such grants would provide $50,000 total for the improvement of downtown building facades.
Though still undetermined, plan is for the grant to feature a 50-50 pay plan where the building owners will pay contractors half and then the grant will pay the other half up to $10,000 — once the work has been completed and meets requirements.
The cap on how much a single building can draw from the pool is set at $10,000.
Mack explained that if a building owner would undertake a $20,000 project they can “apply for the entire project which they would have to pay their $10,000 first and then we would pay the contractor the other $10,000.”
So far Mack said there has been a lot of interest by downtown building owners in this grant for making improvements to their buildings. Mack said around 80% of the downtown buildings are owned by local residents or local LLCs.
Another downtown topic discussed with Mack is the number of people living in downtown apartments. She explained that about 100 people in just under 50 apartments are living there.
She added that the owner of Miami & Erie Lounge is trying to adding apartments above the establishment and is working on adding a back entrance for them.
The number of apartments in the downtown are set to increase with the renovations taking place on the building at the corner of Second and Clinton Streets. Local residents might have already seen some downtown improvements happening to the exterior of this building as it’s currently being power washed, among other repairs.
Plans for the Second Street corner building also will include eight new apartments for the downtown area. Mack noted that the living spaces that are going in on the corner are supposed to be priced at a market rate.
The ground floor of the corner building will feature a restaurant, however, what kind of food it will serve is unclear at the moment. This comes as Lefty’s Pizza at Second Street and Wayne Avenue in the downtown is closing.
In other updates downtown, June 27 saw the first installation of a colorful wrap on the signal box outside the DDVB on the corner of Clinton and Third Streets, with a plan to eventually do some 17 boxes like this in the area over the next few years.
The wrap was designed by Yvonne Dale of Defiance as a larger single piece of art that has been split into sections, said Mack. The signal boxes will have a cohesive theme while also having an individualized look.
Dale noted that the inspiration for the colors came from the already installed DDVB window display that features a child with a colorful swimsuit. She also noted that the DDVB’s colors are blue and teal so she worked that into the art as well.
Some of the signal boxes will have additional signage, said Mack. The signal box outside of the DDVB will have a sign directing pedestrians to the public restrooms on Third Street.
These additional signs are planned to include a city map which will be installed on Second Street, marking such key buildings as the police, fire station and courthouse.
Mack also noted that the downtown sign code is going to be updated in the future. Currently downtown signs must be flat against the building unless a special permit is applied for to have a perpendicular sign, such as the public restrooms sign on Third Street.
When the code is updated it will allow perpendicular signs, within plans for certain downtown guideline, said Mack.
“If you’re walking around any of the outdoors malls, every single one of them has a perpendicular sign plus a sign you can see when you’re driving,” said Mack. “So the ones we have now are good for vehicular traffic, or if you’re on one side of the street and looking across.”
Other improvements that might be coming to the downtown will include better internet access and improving the WiFi availability in the area.
Mack noted that better WiFi would allow the DDVB to install more street speakers to play a background music for pedestrians further into the downtown area, which would allow them to add music to Second Street.
