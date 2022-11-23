A Defiance High School senior and DECA member is doing something to help kids in need.
During a Defiance City Schools Board meeting last week Carter Campbell made a presentation on his DECA project, the “Teddy Toss.”
The idea, Campbell explained in an interview, came partly from his DECA teacher, Kelly Cooper, who knew about the Sarah’s House shelter in Defiance and his dad, Scott, who is a lieutenant with the Defiance Police Department. Teddy bears and other plush toys are given out to kids who are victims of abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault, and sometimes interviewed by law enforcement officers at Sarah’s House on East Second Street.
Campbell noted that when these crimes take place children often have to go through a long and tedious interview, so plush toys are given to the children to help comfort them and pass the time during these distressing events.
The bears or other plush toys should have new tags, said Campbell, because they will be given to the children to keep and it will have the most comforting effect if it’s from a new toy in good condition, rather then an old toy that is worn out. To start off the project DECA got in contact with Michelle White, the director of Sarah’s House, who told students that her organization hands out around 200 bears and other plush toys a year.
Campbell decided on collecting 200 bears, and came up with the idea of the Teddy Toss, which will take place on Dec. 16 at halftime of the Defiance-Van Wert boys varsity basketball game.
Bears that were pre-purchased can be picked up in the DECA school store in the cafeteria up until the end of the first quarter of the varsity game while a small number of bears can be purchased at the door.
Participants can also bring in a bear, new with tags. This bear will also need to be registered at the school store prior to the end of the first quarter.
Over $400 in gift cards will be awarded to the winner of the toss.
During the halftime a target will be placed on the court and everybody will toss their teddy bears at it. The closest to the target will win the single prize, a gift card basket worth $400, said Campbell.
He also noted that people do not have to be present at the game to win the gift card basket. All they have to do is have a bear registered and someone else can toss it for them.
He added that Defiance students and faculty already have registered 220 teddy bears.
Cooper can be contacted for any further questions about the teddy toss at kcooper@defianceschools.net while all stuffed animals can be dropped off at the school prior to the game on Dec. 16.
It was also noted by Campbell that along with teddy bears they will also accept other kinds of new plush animal toys (with tags) such as unicorns, etc.
